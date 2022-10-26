Cruzeiro: Ronaldo says Toca da Raposa II will undergo renovation

Ronaldo Fenômeno, majority partner of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) cruiserevealed during a press conference to launch the project “big blue“, that the training center of the celestial team, Toca da Raposa II, needs to undergo some improvements.

“For now, showing Toca da Raposa II is complicated. We need to do a renovation there, give a little tweak to have the fans close, in fact. Including the creation of a bleacher in Toca da Raposa II for women’s and Sub -20”, said Ronaldo.

Inaugurated in 2002, Toca II was created so that Cruzeiro’s professional team could have a new training center. With the structure a little outdated, Ronaldo’s management hopes to take advantage of the main team’s vacation period, which begins after the duel against CSA, on November 6, to renovate the venue.

“Our structure is very outdated. We need to improve our access fields. There’s a lot that needs improvement. We are going to do a work now, in the month of November. We are running out of time to be able to welcome the team when I get back from vacation,” he revealed.

For Gabriel Lima, CEO of Cruzeiro, one of the main changes already carried out at Toca II was the relocation of the administrative sector, which was previously spread over three different locations.

“Toca, today, has an outdated structure. One of the infrastructures celebrated as one of the best in Brazil, today it is not. It’s pretty outdated. We made the move to bring the entire administrative area, which was scattered in several places: WeWork, Toca I, Toca II, we concentrated everything in Toca II. The administrative work environment is not the best. We are very tight. We are going to carry out a work to adapt the structures of Toca II to the entire administrative area, football area, dressing room”, he clarified.

Gabriel also said that field 3, used by the players during training, will also undergo a renovation. The manager also reinforced Ronaldo’s speech about the construction of a grandstand to receive fans in the future during women’s and youth games.

“A new field will also be made. We are going to change the grass of the field that already exists, redo the drainage part of field 3, which is very bad, in addition to a dressing room renovation and the construction of a grandstand to receive games for women, under-20 and under-17. All very calmly and planned over time,” he said.

Recently, Cruzeiro opened the doors of its training center to the press, something that was once routine, but due to the pandemic had to be closed. Ronaldo recalled that moment and even stressed the importance of the U-20 team training alongside the professional team.

“A little while ago we opened Toca da Raposa II for the press to come in and closely follow the training, the changes we made on a daily basis. The Under-20 is training at the same time as the professional, in the field next door. If there is a need for Pezzolano to look for a U-20 player and immediately incorporate it into the professional’s training, he is already there. We started to adjust this in our daily lives”, explained Ronaldo.