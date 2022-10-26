Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Soars 7%, Ethereum Soars 14% as Cryptocurrencies Take Off Nasdaq

After weeks of crisis, Bitcoin (BTC) finally rose yesterday afternoon, in a high that intensifies this Wednesday (26). Recently trading at $20,000 after jumping nearly 5%, the cryptocurrency has advanced further and is up 7% this morning at $20,630.

“Volatility has returned to crypto markets,” research group Fundstrat wrote in its daily cryptocurrency report, shortly after the sector once again passed the $1 trillion mark in value.

The move comes on the heels of a positive session on Wall Street, especially the Nasdaq index, which jumped 2.25%. However, the correlation drops this morning amid the index’s 1.7% pullback in the futures market after Microsoft’s negative result, and does not detract from the crypto rally.

The rally is mainly driven by Ethereum (ETH), which was already stronger than Bitcoin yesterday. The second most valuable crypto in the world accelerates the rise in the early hours of the day and goes to $1,534, up 14% in the last 24 hours, reaching its highest price since the Merge update.

Held on September 15, the technology review made the protocol abandon the mining system to adopt the staking-based transaction verification mechanism, a type of passive income in cryptocurrencies.

Following ETH, synthetic cryptocurrency assets also advance, such as cETH (CETH) and Lido Staked Ether (stETH), which are up around 14%. Other altcoins are also operating solidly, such as Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polkadot (DOT), which are up between 10% and 13%

The rise prompted the largest number of liquidations of leveraged positions since July 2021, at around $700 million – they were betting on the fall of cryptocurrencies. In parallel, the number of unexpired derivative contracts increased by 6.6%, indicating that traders opened more positions in anticipation of a new price increase.

The rally in the sector also benefited shares in cryptocurrency mining companies Marathon Digital (MARA), Hut 8 (HUT), Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Bitfarms (BITF), which, after a long period of declines, recorded gains of 14% to 16%. In addition, exchange Coinbase (C2OI34) and intelligence firm MicroStrategy (MSTR) were up 13% each at the close of trading on Nasdaq.

Watch: Argentines use digital dollar to dribble inflation; Is it worth it for the Brazilian tourist?



The optimism in risk markets is linked to expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the United States) is on track to ease the interest rate hike after consumer confidence data for October came in below expectations.

Monitoring by the CME Group shows an increase in the chance that the Fed will ease the pace of tightening in December. For the Nov. 2 decision, there remains a broad majority (95.7%) chance that the Fed will raise interest rates again by 75 basis points, to the range between 3.75% and 4.00%. Only a 4.3% chance would be that the lift would be 50 basis points.

Assuming that the November high will be as widely expected, the picture is practically a tie in expectations for the December 14 decision.

By 11:30 am (GMT) the odds of a 75 basis point increase in December were 50.5%, with 47.5% for a 50 basis point rise. On Monday, the levels were 54.9% and 43.1%, respectively. That is, the chance of a rise of 50 basis points grew on Tuesday.

This week, investors’ attention turns to the release, on Thursday (27), of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States for the last quarter, in order to assess economic growth and the likely effects of aggressive monetary policy. of the Federal Reserve.

The current expectation is that the economy grew 2.4% in the third quarter – which would suggest that activity is growing, but not very robustly. Consequently, this would mean that US central bank interest rate hikes are reining in inflation without spurring a sharp recession.

One item worth monitoring is a possible changing relationship between the dollar and the price of BTC. For much of 2022, BTC and the dollar index (DXY) maintained an inverse relationship, with DXY rising while BTC traded lower.

Recently, this relationship, measured by the correlation coefficient, changed from -0.90 in September to the current level of -0.54. The correlation coefficient measures the relationship between two assets and ranges from 1 to -1. A reading of 1 implies a direct relationship, while -1 reflects the opposite.

While it is too early to take a definitive stand, DXY has been declining since September 27, while BTC has seen relatively little change over the same period. If DXY and BTC revert to a more inverse price relationship, further declines in DXY could lead to a faster bullish move for BTC.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 20,630.36 +7.10% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,534.72 +14.20% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 288.94 +5.90% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.466677 +4.30% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.405481 +13.10%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Tokenize Xchange (TKX) $19.52 +23.40% Rocket Pool (RPL) $24.94 +15.40% cETH (CETH) $30.84 +14.40% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,533.28 +14.10% Lido Staked Ether (stETH) US$ 1,531.55 +13.90%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:



cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Quantity (QNT) US$ 175.66 -1.80% Apts (APT) $9.05 -1.40%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 18.70 +4.46% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 25.35 +4.75% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 22.84 +9.23% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 21.66 +2.16% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 17.20 +5.52% Hasdex Crypto Metaverse (META11) BRL 38.75 -0.74% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.60 +3.12% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 5.58 +9.41% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.02 +3.87% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.38 +4.66% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 23.90 +4.54% Investo Blocki (BLOK11) BRL 102.07 +9.30%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (26):

Axie Infinity tokens are unlocked

The famous crypto game Axie Infinity started releasing the equivalent of US$ 200 million in AXS tokens to investors who were locked in, in a period of vesting.

About 10 million tokens unlocked are for early investors, advisors and the developer team, potentially creating selling pressure for the coin.

Blockchain data shows that a wallet marked “Axie Infinity: Token Vesting” transferred around 785,334 AXS tokens ($6.6 million) to six investors in 2020, according to website TokenUnlock.

The asset release, however, was accompanied by the crypto rally that began yesterday afternoon, catching traders off guard who were betting on the AXS’s immediate fall.

Managers Extend Bitcoin Long Positions Before Price Rises

Institutional investors’ appetite for Bitcoin (BTC) may be increasing despite the coin being traded “sideways” in recent months.

The “Commitment of Traders” report, released every Friday and reflecting data from the previous Tuesday, shows that asset managers’ interest in BTC is now at 84% long (bet on the bull) and 16% short (bet on the bull). fall).

The latest figures represent a slight increase from the previous week’s report, where asset managers were 80% long and 20% short. This trend has been moderately high since September 6, when asset managers were 74% long on the cryptocurrency.

Thus, the jump took place before the rally that started yesterday, confirming once again that the managers’ position may be indicative of a market trend.

Turkey announces digital currency for 2023

Turkey is ready to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) next year.

The news was announced on Monday (24), amid the presentation of the Annual Presidential Program for 2023, held by the Presidential Directorate of Strategy and Budget.

The announcement came a year after Turkey’s monetary authority announced that it was considering issuing a CBDC to complement its existing payments infrastructure.

“The Lira Turca Digital system will be integrated with digital identity and FAST,” the official statement said. FAST is a payment system operated by the Turkish central bank, similar to Pix in Brazil.

