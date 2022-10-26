Dentinho is no longer a Ceará player – Play

Reached the end of the attacker’s pass Tooth fur Ceará. After 9 games and no goals scored, the experienced attacker leaves Porangabuçu in mutual agreement with the club’s board of directors. At the age of 33, Dentinho arrived at the club on February 28 as an impact signing from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, but the player did not perform as expected, playing for just 138 minutes in 9 outings.

Dentinho was a starter in just one match for Ceará – against General Caballero / PAR, for Sudamericana – and was still marked by losing his charge against CRB in the club’s penalty shootout elimination in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Cup at Castelão.

Last game

The last time the striker took the field for Ceará was on September 10, in the 2-1 victory against Santos at Castelão, when he played the last 10 minutes of the game.

Watch Dentinho’s matches for Ceará

Ceará 0x0 CRB (14 minutes on the field)

Athletico Paranaense 1×0 Ceará (24 minutes on the field)

Tombense 0x2 Ceará (28 minutes on the field)

Ceará 6×0 General Caballero (45 minutes on the field)

Ceará 1×1 Internacional (10 minutes on the field)

Ceará 3×0 The Strongest/BOL (4 minutes on the field)

Fluminense 2×1 Ceará (2 minutes on the field)

Ceará 3×1 Corinthians (1 minute on the field)

Ceará 2×1 Santos (10 minutes on the field)

