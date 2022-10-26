Derived from Batman will be commanded by Antonio Campos

The series arkhamderived from Batman in Matt Reeveswill be led by Antonio Campos, director of The Devil of Every Day and creator of The ladder. Campos will also serve as screenwriter and producer. The information is from the magazine. Variety.

According to filmmaker Matt Reeves, the spin off will take the viewer into the Arkham environment, where they “find characters [clássicos] in a new way”. The idea of ​​the series, which was initially going to focus on the Gotham police department, is to show how the residents of the hospice prison will react to the events of Batman and how the location connects to the origin of some villains.

Directed by Reeves (Monkey’s Planet), Batman has in the list Robert Pattinson like the Batman, Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Paul Dano (Charade), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) and Colin Farrell (Penguin). The film is now available on HBO Max.

