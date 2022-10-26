Devon Sawa brings back one of his 90s characters in new video

Devon Sawa shares a video bringing back one of his most recognizable characters, Anton in idle hands. Sawa, known for being a teen heartthrob in the 90s and early 2000s, is also famous for his role as Alex in Final destination, but he disappeared from Hollywood for an extended period soon after, taking a hiatus from acting and focusing on beating his alcohol addiction. More recently, the actor has returned to the screens in several films, as well as in Chucky TV series, which saw him killed not once, but twice in the first season as two different characters. Surprisingly, Sawa announced that he would return to Chucky season 2, not as a reanimated corpse, but in an entirely new role as skeptical priest Father Bryce.

idle hands, which features some reanimated corpses, is a 1999 horror comedy, and tells the story of irresponsible pothead Anton (Sawa) who doesn’t realize his parents are dead for seven full days before discovering that his possessed hand is to blame for his deaths. . The beloved and controversial film also starred Jessica Alba, Elden Hansen, Seth Green and Vivica A. Fox. idle hands was directed by Rodman Flender who, in addition to directing elf 2, is known for directing episodes of various television shows such as The office and Scream: The TV Series.

Sawavisto “smoking” nutmeg and oregano from a bong inhaler, shared a video on his Instagram to celebrate a dual trait of idle hands and Final destination playing at a drive-in movie last Friday. In the clip, perfectly timed to coincide with Halloween, Sawa reverts to character as idle hands‘ Anton and explains that he misses his co-stars darling, but is thrilled to learn that Blink-182 is back on tour, in reference to the legendary ’90s soundtrack the film had. Saying goodbye with a possessed hand clutching his face, the actor hit all the marks with nostalgia.

Could Idle Hands 2 Happen?

Sawa is looking forward to making another idle hands movie, according to previous interviews, whether it’s a sequel or a reboot. He compares his on-set experience to summer camp due to how much fun he had, and would love to see a non-90s version of the film. What this would look like is unknown as there are no current plans to make another one. idle hands. However, with the lead actor keen to get involved, it’s always more likely that this could be considered in the future.

idle hands was very much from its time, so perhaps it didn’t work as well with a modern audience as American Pie would not be so well received with its overly sexual and perhaps toxic masculine tones. However, an updated version would be interesting, with references to a very different social media culture than today. The original idle hands has gained a cult following over the years, and not always for the right reasons. Whether this helped or hurt the film’s reputation is up for debate, but it meant that idle hands went down in history as a classic (and somewhat troublesome) 90s horror movie. Because of that, there’s always the chance for a follow-up in the future.

