Disney puts private escort to follow ESPN in Libertadores

The Disney group reinforced the security of professionals sent to Guayaquil to cover the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico on Saturday (29). The measure is already a standard on the part of the company in international coverage, but this time the staff is larger and even had an escort from the team of narrators and commentators from the ESPN Brasil team upon arrival at the airport in Ecuador.

The Brazilian employees who are there are always accompanied when they travel and were accompanied throughout the journey from arrival to the hotel by police on motorcycles, in the same scheme of scouts that are used to protect team delegations on official events. of the competition.

Since the beginning of the week, the local and international press have reported several cases of robbery, especially in the vicinity of the Monumental stadium. Two of them were highly publicized, with a reporter suffering an attempted robbery live during a broadcast and another case with a reporter being the target of an armed robbery.

Bruno Braz, reporter for UOL who is in Ecuador, also reported in a report today that he was told by locals not to go to the stadium alone and that he was accompanied by hotel security to go out to buy a plug adapter.

Conmebol says it is aware of the problems of violence in Ecuador and claims that it has reinforced security at points such as the exchange of tickets and the Fan Fest that will be held in the next few days until the day of the game. The wave of insecurity that took the city in recent months was widely reported, but it was not enough for the entity to change the place of departure.

Also follow Danilo Lavieri’s opinions on twitteron Instagram and on TikTok