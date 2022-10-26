Do you have Black Adam post-credits scenes? One or two? Understand the movie’s post-credits scene

The film black adam is on display in cinemas all over Brazil, starring the star The Rock.

The film is being highly praised by fans and earning praise.

BLACK ADAM TRAILER

HOW TO WATCH Adão BLACK ONLINE?

Currently, the movie black adam is shown only in cinemas. Once it leaves the big screen, the film will be available on HBO Max.

However, there is no date for this to happen.

POST-CREDIT SCENE

The feature has a post-credits scene, which has been drawing sighs and applause from fans. See what it looks like below:

SPOILER ALERT

In the scene, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) appears, proposing an agreement for him not to leave his country. If so, she threatens to destroy him.

However, Amanda challenges: “No one on this planet can stop me”.

The two say goodbye and, a few seconds later, the surprise happens: Superman, played by Henry Cavill, appears on the screen.



CINEMA “Black Adam”, by DC Comics, hits theaters – DC COMICS / DISCLOSURE



BLACK ADAM CAST

Dwayne Johnson as Thet-Adam / Black Adam

Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman

Noah Centineo as Albert “Al” Rothstein / Atom Crushers

Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone

Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate