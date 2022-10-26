Do you need to leave your cell phone in assistance? Samsung will protect your data | Cell

Samsung has released a new security feature for cell phones specifically focused on users who are in trouble and need to leave the device for service. The so-called Maintenance Mode protects personal information such as photos, messages and address book while the device is with third parties. The novelty is in Android 13 and One UI 5.

The South Korean brand also claims that the novelty will gradually arrive for devices from the Galaxy S22, launched at the beginning of the year. The function had previously been seen in the beta versions of One UI 5, and has now been made official by the company.

🔎 Law that standardizes USB-C is finally approved by the European Union

2 of 2 Maintenance Mode is easily activated in the device settings — Photo: Playback/Samsung Maintenance mode is easily activated in the device settings — Photo: Playback/Samsung

forum (for now off the air)

How does Galaxy Maintenance Mode work

Maintenance Mode is able to create a separate user account when the device is delivered for repair. Thus, the smartphone can be repaired and tested in the assistance without being able to access private information.

To activate, all the user has to do is select Maintenance Mode from the “Battery and Device Care” menu within the settings app and restart their smartphone. Once your smartphone restarts, all your personal information including your photos, documents and messages will be restricted.

Maintenance Mode is only available on Android 13 — Photo: Playback/Samsung

If the mode is active, it will not be possible to recover applications installed by the cell phone owner. Data or accounts generated and entered when using Maintenance Mode are automatically deleted once the owner disables the feature.

Samsung reports that technicians can still download apps from the Galaxy Store. However, these apps and their generated data will also be deleted once the owner exits Maintenance Mode. “This is just the latest example of our ongoing efforts to introduce new ways to make people feel safe and in control,” the company said in a statement.

Although Samsung informs that the novelty will arrive for the Galaxy S22 and later models, everything indicates that the function will also be released for other smartphones of the brand compatible with Android 13 and the One UI 5 interface. This is because the Maintenance Mode was initially tested in the Galaxy S21 lineup in July in Korea, and then launched in September in China.

The tool’s release process will continue throughout 2023, according to the company.