“Don’t know anything about the ball”

the palm trees is very close to winning its eleventh title in the Brazilian Championship, with the victory against Avaí, last Saturday, Verdão moved even further away in the lead. With 71 points, he is 10 points behind Internacional, the competition’s runner-up.

However, in the match against the team from Santa Catarina, Palmeiras had as protagonist, Dudu, who scored a great goal in the score of 3 to 0. entered the field in the 33 duels of the Lecture at the Brasileirão 2022.

Dudu’s performances have been attracting attention for a long time and presenter Neto took advantage of the preparations for the World Cup and criticized coach Tite for ignoring the key piece of Brazil’s Greatest Champion. For the former player, Dudu will not be in Qatar, as the commander of the Brazilian team knows nothing about football.

“Tite, you don’t know anything about football. If you watched Dudu in the last five years… what Dudu did, the goal he scored against Avaí, you had to take him to the World Cup and to fight to be a starter. But you won’t take Dudu, you’ll take your friends. And then I don’t know. By the way, as a friend, the CBF, and especially you, Tite, have plenty. Palmeiras is one of the best teams in the world”, declared Neto on his YouTube channel.