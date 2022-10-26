Double the money: UK Prime Minister has greater wealth than King Charles III – News

Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, met last Tuesday (25) with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, in a ceremony to formalize the beginning of the politician’s term.

The curious part of the meeting between Charles and Sunak is that in the room where the two met, the king was the second richest man in that environment, just behind the new premier.





According to the publication of Sunday Times Rich Listthe 42-year-old politician’s fortune is estimated at 730 million pounds (about R$4.45 billion, in conversion values), putting him and his wife, Akshata Murty, in the 222nd position of the richest people in the UK. .

Charles III’s personal fortune, according to the same publication, is estimated at 370 million pounds (about R$ 2.2 billion, in the conversion of values).

Despite the number, a study carried out by the Forbes estimated that the British royalty has a net worth of 28 billion dollars (about R$ 148 billion, in the conversion of values), adding real estate, castles, jewels and investments.

In fact, much of the fortune of the youngest prime minister in modern history of the United Kingdom came after his marriage. Akshata is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, the sixth richest man in India, founder of Infosys, an information technology company.

Sunak’s wife is then entitled to a slice of the company’s pie, holding 0.91% of Infosys shares, which are worth about 727 million pounds (about R$4.43 billion, in the conversion of values ).





In addition to the shares of the Indian company, Sunak and Akshata maintain other investments. Before getting married, the premier worked in the financial market as a bank analyst, which contributed to increasing his capital.

Among the assets declared by the couple are a house in Los Angeles, in the United States, in addition to a mansion in Yorkshire, in the north of England and two more residences in the London capital, all valued at around 15.5 million pounds ( approximately R$94.5 million reais).

Despite high real estate investments, the prime minister is known for driving a Volkswagen Golf through the streets of London, a relatively cheap vehicle compared to his fortune.

Now, Brits hope that the experience of Sunak, who also served as UK finance minister under Boris Johnson, will be able to reverse the chaotic economic scenario left by predecessor Liz Truss.



