Drew Barrymore Reveals Advice From Best Friend and ‘Big Sister’ Cameron Diaz That Changed Her Life – Monet

Actress Drew Barrymore with her friend Cameron Diaz (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Drew Barrymore revealed a piece of advice given to her by her best friend, colleague Cameron Diaz, that transformed her life. The protagonists of two Charlie’s Angels films, the two actresses are extremely close, with one constantly appearing in photos on the other’s Instagram accounts.

The star of the classic ‘ET The Extra-Terrestrial’ (1982) spoke about the transformative advice given by Diaz in an interview with the People magazine website.

“I made a promise to my best friend Cameron Diaz that I was going to become someone she’s been encouraging me to be my entire life,” Barrymore said. “An environmentally alert, conscious person with a sustainable lifestyle”.

Actress Drew Barrymore (Photo: Instagram)

“She’s been encouraging me to do this since the 1990s,” the actress recalled about her friend’s advice. “When I started living this way, making a real commitment, I started to see the world differently and put everything into practice”.

Actress Cameron Diaz (Photo: Instagram)

“Cameron would literally say to me, ‘Stop dripping water while you’re brushing your teeth! Do not do it!’. She has always been like a big sister to me, serving as a role model for me.”

Barrymore was married three times. From her most recent marriage, with Will Kopelman, between 2012 and 2016, her two daughters were born: Olive (10 years old) and Frankie (8 years old). Diaz is the mother of Raddix (2 years old), the result of her seven-year marriage to musician Benji Madden. Watch the trailer for ‘Charlie’s Angels’ below: