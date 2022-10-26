Drew Barrymore reveals his sexual relationships. Understand!

Actress and presenter Drew Barrymore told on her show “The Drew Barrymore Show” that when Andrew Garfield revealed he went six months without sex to play a priest, it didn’t impress her. She even revealed that she can go for years without having a sexual relationship with anyone:

“What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like such a long time? I was like, ‘Okay, so what?’

Comedian Ross Mathews even joked that headlines would say she could go months without sex. She corrected him and said she can go years without having sex.

Modernity? It seems not. Drew Barrymore revealed a fact that happened in childhood and adolescence that may have shocked.

The American actress stated, on the podcast “Drew’s News”, that her mother controlled her in relation to eating sweets as a child. But she ignored the consumption of marijuana and alcohol.

“I knew I’d find that kid snorting sugar. I knew it. Beware of the boy who tells you that his parents won’t let him eat candy. Keep an eye on this kid,” Barrymore joked.

He added: “My mother wouldn’t let me eat sweets. Studio 54 [antiga discoteca de Nova York]marijuana and alcohol, it’s ok, but don’t touch that candy”, joked the actress, who hid candy in her closet to delight in hidden.

