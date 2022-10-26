Eclipse of the Sun will be visible this Tuesday: learn how to see it!

A solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon where sunlight is obscured by the moon. So for it to occur depends on many factors, so it’s not so easy to see one happening. Still, there are some types of eclipse, such as total solar, partial solar, annular and hybrid. That way, when the eclipse occurs, many people wait to be able to observe. And now, a new solar eclipse is already scheduled to happen.

Check out more information about how this week’s eclipse will work.

Solar eclipse happens this Tuesday

This Tuesday (25) is scheduled for a solar eclipse. In this way, a part of the world will be able to witness the Moon passing in front of the Sun, which is characterized as a partial solar eclipse. The last one that happened this way was still in 2022. Unfortunately, Brazilians will only be able to follow the eclipse on television this time, because it will not pass through Brazil. Thus, it will be seen in almost all of Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, part of Russia and a small part of Greenland.

Thus, it starts in the Atlantic Ocean at 6 am and is scheduled to end at 10 am. Its peak, then, is scheduled to happen around 8 am. In addition, Brazilians who are traveling through one of the places mentioned can take the opportunity to witness a beautiful solar eclipse.

Depending on where the eclipse is observed, it can be more or less intense. So those who are at the best positioned peak, which in this case is the North Pole, the Sun will be 82% blocked by the moon. Thus, it will not be a perfect alignment, which is also why it is called a partial eclipse. In this way, what will be possible to observe further away is a slice of the Sun, which appears similar to a crescent moon.

So, for those who will observe the eclipse across Europe, Africa and Asia, the Sun will appear obscured to varying degrees. For observers from Russia, the Sun will be covered by the Moon in about 80%, while in western China this percentage reaches 70%. Also, in Norway the solar disk will be covered by 63%, while in Finland it is expected to be 62%.

When is the next Eclipse scheduled to happen?

Solar eclipses usually happen two to five times a year when the Moon passes in front of the Sun, as seen from Earth. Also, they always occur at the new moon phase. Thus, a total eclipse happens when the Sun is completely covered, which happens every 18 months or so.

Thus, for the year 2023, two Eclipses are planned, one that will not be seen in Brazil, on April 20th. And the second is scheduled to take place on October 14th and can be witnessed by Brazilians, who will have a vision of a kind of ring of fire around the Sun.

