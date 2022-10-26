Ecuadorians warn of danger over final stadium

The attempted robbery of the station’s reporting team TeleAmazonas, in broad daylight, in front of the Monumental de Guayaquil stadium, stage of the Copa Libertadores final, tension increased even more in the Ecuadorian city that hosts the continental decision between Flamengo and Athletico-PR. The report of UOL Esporte found at the site that, as much as the authorities try to convey tranquility, the atmosphere is one of insecurity, at the same time that there is a current of solidarity from the people of the region to welcome Brazilian tourists.

The report landed in the city yesterday morning (25). The flight already had a large number of flamingo fans and a solitary Athletic fan. On the way from the airport to the hotel, which is very close to where Flamengo will stay, the app driver warned.

“Don’t walk alone on the street and try not to keep your cell phone in your hands. Avoid deserted places at night and walk in a group. Don’t go alone to the Barcelona stadium [de Guayaquil]”, said Juan Miguel Álvares, 53, citing the decision stage.

Home to the most popular club in Ecuador, the stadium attracts attention for its grandeur and architecture, but it coexists around it with crime and drug trafficking, which has plagued the city, something that raised the possibility of changing the stage of the Libertadores decision. It was in the vicinity of the place that youtuber Gabriel Reis, better known as “Paparazzo Rubro-Negro” on the video platform, also narrowly missed a robbery last Monday (24).

“Stadium security had already warned me that they [criminosos] they stayed from above the community watching the movement in the stadium through binoculars, and when they saw people with phones in their hands, they went down. But I said I was going to record a last video outside, and then when I was done, a motorcycle stopped on the corner, close to me, and one of them jumped out, coming towards me and starting the conversation: ‘Brazilian? Interview me, interview me!'”, said the youtuber, adding:

“I already figured out what his was at the time, I started walking backwards and I was saying to him: ‘come closer, come closer’, so I could get closer to the security people. security opened the gate, pulled the gun from his waist, showed it to the boy, I got in and the boy got on the bike and left”.

After the scare, Paparazzo Rubro-Negro advised fans who come to Guayaquil to leave to go to the stadium only on the day of the game, when security will be reinforced.

“It’s a risky area. Even going in a group I think it’s dangerous, because they’re walking around with pistols on their hips, they’re going down to steal. it’s safe. From the outside, avoid it, because the order of the guys is to steal”, he warned.

“Escort” to go on the street

Hotel where Flamengo is staying already has strong security from the local Police and the National Force Image: Bruno Braz / UOL Esporte

O UOL Esporte he also lived with a curious fact on his first day in Guayaquil. Even being in a safer region, very close to the Flamengo hotel and also to the Malecón 2000 — which is a tourist area of ​​the city and well policed ​​— the atmosphere was worrying.

A simple trip to the street to buy a plug adapter has become an “escort mission”. A hotel employee offered to accompany the report on the ten-minute walk, even without any such request. As he walked, while alerting, he was also trying to ease the tension.

“It’s that thing: you have to be careful on the street, right? But it’s also nothing that doesn’t happen in other cities in South America. It’s also like that in Brazil, isn’t it?”, he asked during the journey.

In the afternoon, the UOL Esporte went to the ticket exchange point for fans, which are located in a mall about ten minutes from the Flamengo hotel. There, a restaurant attendant asked if the report was from the Brazilian press, and upon receiving confirmation, he pulled out his cell phone and showed the image of the attempted robbery on Ecuadorian TV that took place earlier.

“Don’t go to the Barcelona stadium alone,” said the official, repeating the exact same phrase as the app driver from earlier.

Fla fans became an attraction; election in Brazil is a topic

Guayaquil airport employee takes photo with Flamengo fans in the lobby Image: Bruno Braz / UOL Esporte

In the vast majority in the city, Flamengo fans have become an attraction for Ecuadorians in Guayaquil. It has been common for the local population to ask to take pictures with the red-blacks on the streets, which have been increasingly occupied by Brazilians.

In addition to the Libertadores final, another topic that is raised with some frequency by Ecuadorians is the presidential election in Brazil. The dispute between Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is seen with attention and divides opinions. O UOL Esportefor example, was approached twice on the subject, with a sympathizer on each side.

Location: Bogotá International Airport, Colombia Time: 6 am local time Here’s what happens when there’s a group of flamenguistas gathered in the lobby? pic.twitter.com/sKcqkPXEDi ? Bruno Braz (@brazbruno) October 25, 2022

Government increases the number of police officers and installs artificial intelligence cameras

Ticket exchange office for the Libertadores final had poor movement yesterday (25) in Guayaquil Image: Bruno Braz / UOL Esporte

The tendency is for security to be increasingly reinforced in Guayaquil as the days go by and the final approaches. According to the authorities, there will be 1,911 men from the National Police on the streets, in addition to 40 municipal delegates and 88 agents from the Metropolitan Corps to escort the training centers and the Monumental stadium. Other than that, the government installed 736 cameras with artificial intelligence around the city.

The hotels where Athletico-PR and Flamengo will be staying are already under strong security, even without the presence of the teams, which will only disembark in Guayaquil this afternoon (26).

Free Fun Fest will ‘warm up’ the final from this Wednesday

Conmebol announced that from today (26) until Friday (28), the eve of the decision, its Fun Fest, officially called “La Embaixada Del Hincha”, will be held at Palácio de Cristal, in the Malecón region. 2000, tourist spot in the city.

The event will be free and will feature musical, cultural and interactive activities for fans. The organizers estimate that it will receive between 4,000 and 5,000 people simultaneously.

