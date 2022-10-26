Editora Coquetel launches application with 90 concentration and logical reasoning games

the publisher Cocktail launched a free application in stores that compiles several games for all age groups. In all, there are 90 titles, divided into three levels, with 30 options each. That is, those who want the easy level will have 30 alternatives and the same goes for those who want intermediate and difficult difficulties. Jorge Carneiro is the CEO of Ediouro Publications and commented on the news:

Coquetel is already a reference for fans of printed hobby and game magazines, and our goal is to make the brand have the same effect in the digital universe. We designed up-to-date and accessible games that could attract people of the most different age groups, but we didn’t leave aside the nostalgic factor, which is one of our trademarks

The publisher’s flagship is the crossword puzzle, but there are other options as well and the promise is that more titles will be added soon. In general, the app offers a cleaner and more objective look, in addition to offering concentration, logical thinking and memory games. The Lab CTO, Thiago Carvalho de Sousa, also spoke about the application:

The Coquetel application development project was based on the SCRUM methodology, which brings greater agility and interactivity to the content. The project lasted about 10 months, with more than 10 professionals working, including specialists in graphic design, programming, gamification, tests and content.

Anyone who wants to, can download the application at Google Play Store (which has recently removed apps for containing malware) or in the App Store (which should start showing ads soon) for free. In addition, users can pay a monthly fee of R$ 5.90 to expand the catalog of available games.

