‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins is back in the official images of the 3rd season; Check out!

THE Netflix released the official images of the 3rd season of ‘Emily in Paris’comedy starring lily collins.

The next cycle premieres this year, with no confirmed date yet.

! Stay with the first images of the 3rd season of Emily in Paris. Debut soon.

Created by Darren Star (‘Younger‘, ‘sex and the city‘), the production had originally been scheduled to be released by Paramount Networkbut had its rights bought by the streaming giant.

In the plot, Collins plays Emily, an ambitious young woman who works as a marketing executive in Chicago and who ends up being unexpectedly transferred to Paris. There, she will start a new life as she tries to win over her co-workers, make new friends and perhaps embark on exciting romances.

The cast has Ashley Park (musical’Mean Girls’ on Broadway), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (‘Call My Agent!‘), Lucas Bravo (smartass), Samuel Arnold (‘Antony & Cleopatra’), Camille Razat (‘15:17 – Train to Paris‘) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin).

It is worth remembering that the series has already been renewed for a 4th season!

