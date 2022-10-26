‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins is back in the official images of the 3rd season; Check out!

THE Netflix released the official images of the 3rd season of ‘Emily in Paris’comedy starring lily collins.

The next cycle premieres this year, with no confirmed date yet.

Created by Darren Star (‘Younger‘, ‘sex and the city‘), the production had originally been scheduled to be released by Paramount Networkbut had its rights bought by the streaming giant.

In the plot, Collins plays Emily, an ambitious young woman who works as a marketing executive in Chicago and who ends up being unexpectedly transferred to Paris. There, she will start a new life as she tries to win over her co-workers, make new friends and perhaps embark on exciting romances.

The cast has Ashley Park (musical’Mean Girls’ on Broadway), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (‘Call My Agent!‘), Lucas Bravo (smartass), Samuel Arnold (‘Antony & Cleopatra’), Camille Razat (‘15:17 – Train to Paris‘) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin).

It is worth remembering that the series has already been renewed for a 4th season!

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Executive Producer/Creator Darren Star, Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 207 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 205 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Bruno Gouery as Luc, Lily Collins as Emily, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau in episode 205 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 202 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021
Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 203 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 205 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 209 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 206 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 210 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 206 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 206 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie in episode 207 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
