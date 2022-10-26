Emma Watson mourns Robbie Coltrane’s death: “Immense talent”

The star Emma Watsonthe Hermione of Harry Pottersaid goodbye to the actor Robbie Coltrane, who played the giant Rubeus Hagrid in the film franchise. Coltrane died this Friday (14), at the age of 72.

“Robbie was like the funniest uncle I’ve ever had, but he was also deeply affectionate. He was affectionate with me as a child and as an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense for him to play a giant — with his brilliance, he would fit anywhere”wrote the actress in the Instagram Story.

Winner of three BAFTAs for his work on the TV series cracker (1993 – 1996), Coltrane was also nominated for an Oscar for British cinema, one of them for his performance in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The Scotsman is also widely remembered for his work on the franchise. 007 like the character Valentin Zukovsky, in the movies 007 – The World Is Not Enough and 007 Against GoldenEye. In 2006, the actor received an honor from Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to British cinema.

His last work as an actor was in the series Urban Mythswhere he interpreted Orson Welles in two episodes, in 2019 and 2020.

