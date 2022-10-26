Emmy 2022: Why does Euphoria deserve to win? Zendaya’s Series Runs Another Year (Opinion) – Series News

From Sam Levinson, the second season of Euphoria was the second most-watched HBO series in eighteen years.

One of the most anticipated awards shows in the world of television approaches every day. With categories ranging from showrunner to best actor and best series (dramatic and comedy), Euphoria competes for another year and can take the statuette at the end of the awards – or would it be even more?

The first season, released in 2019, saw Zendaya win the best actress award for her role as Rue. In addition to getting a standing ovation, the series by Sam Levinson and executive producer and rapper Drake has also gained good reviews over the years. Because of that, I come here to show you why Euphoria should win the award for best drama series this year.

Labrinth and the Soundtrack

Hit all over social media, Euphoria’s soundtrack is still used on TikToks and Reels by Instagram. But not just because of artists like Doja Cat who have appeared throughout the series. The artist Labrinth is one of those that should win a category in its own right. In a mixture with American gospel, rap, flamenco and among other musical genres, the artist managed to pass through his musical tracks the – literally – euphoria of being Rue (Zendaya’s character) who suffers from his drug relapses and his troubled relationships. and that of other minor characters in Rue’s life.

In the second season, Labrinth made a perfect continuation of the much criticized music album from the first season, tracks like “(Pick Me Up) Euphoria”, “Yeh, I Fuckin’ Did It” and the most famous “I’m Tired”. (with Zendaya singing) only further demonstrates how Rue and other characters have reached – or are going further – at rock bottom.

makeup and clothes



Despite being elements far from the reality of high school students, the makeup and clothing department got it right once again in the characterization of their characters. As many know, clothing is one of the keys to better understanding characters’ traits and feelings over a period of time, and this season, the department didn’t hold back on using many different styles and aesthetics in its characters.

Sydney Sweeney



If Zendaya showed what a versatile actress she is in the first season, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, stole the whole show throughout the eight episodes of the second season. The second season delved into Cassie’s psyche, who was abandoned by her father and seeks male validation through Nate (Jacob Elordi) who, for those who don’t remember, is nothing more than Maddy’s (Alexa) ex-husband. Demie). After a night out together, Cassie does her best to get Nate’s attention while trying to help Maddie forget about him for good (because of her own intentions).

With very beautiful images that speak to the character, the makeup and clothing also enter the element that only shows even more why the second season was aesthetically beautiful. Cassie relentlessly chases after Nate, so much so that the character does her beauty routine every day to spruce up for the boy. Also, it’s important to note that it’s only when she dresses like Maddy that Nate finally notices her.



Between her internal fight of wanting to help her friend and at the same time being attracted to Nate, Cassie lives a duplicity, finally revealed by Rue during a birthday party and will only reach its climax in her sister’s play, Lexi ( Maude Apatow).

Lexi’s play



One of the highlights of the season, Lexi’s stage play takes place over the last two episodes and reveals even more about Rue and her life as a child. With acid humor, Lexi explains to everyone at school the mistakes and shortcomings of her sister and friends around her, without forgiving anyone. Despite everything, Rue at the end realizes how much of a bad person she has been in life and comes to the realization that she needs to stop getting involved with Jules so that they can both achieve a better future without relapses.

THAT SCENE IN THE THEATER PLAY

How not to forget Nate Jacobs’ big mockery scene? Lexi decides to pay tribute to her sister’s friend’s ex-boyfriend with a very humorous tone, which doesn’t please the one who became a joke at all. To the sound of “Holding Out For a Hero”, by Bonnie Tyler, the boys in the play mock the possible homosexuality of Nate and those on the school’s football team. It’s at that moment, too, that Cassie’s head sinks in, that she has to pretend that everything is fine.

Zendaya

How not to mention the actress who is the protagonist of the series? Zendaya surprised everyone (once again) for her role as Rue, and honestly, how could you not like her talent as an actress? In addition to showing everyone that the actress is indeed worthy of all stardom and – who knows – yet another Emmy award, the actress has become increasingly the darling in Hollywood. Starring Dune as Chani and MJ in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man film series, Zendaya is certainly one of those people who will increasingly outdo herself.

Let’s also not forget that the ex-disney is also very in tune in singing, as she did a duet with Labrinth.

The fight in the theater play



The final showdown between Maddy and Cassie finally takes place after Sweeney’s character wants to “put on a show” during the play. If it wasn’t even more obvious which personalities of hers were in the presentation, Cassie decides to tell everyone that she is the villain of the story. In the end, Maddy throws Cassie against the wall and the outcome is the two of them with Kat (Barbie Ferreira) in the bathroom cleaning up from the fight.

