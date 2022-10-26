Emmy-nominated actress says she is ‘dumb’ to improvise in teen series

One of Hollywood’s most prolific comedians, Kristen Schaal is that type of artist that you may not know the name, but you certainly recognize by her face – or her voice, as she voices several animations and was even nominated for an Emmy for BoJack Horseman (2014). -2020). Much of her success comes from the fact that she doesn’t take herself seriously. Interpreter of the intelligent Number 2 in the children’s series The Mysterious Society Benedict, the actress reveals that she would be unable to improvise in the attraction. “I’m dumb,” she admits, chuckling.

Based on the books of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart, The Mysterious Society Benedict tells the story of four children with special abilities who are recruited by Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) and his partner, Number 2 (Kristen), to face dangerous missions and save the planet from the villainous Mr. Cortina (Tony Hale), the protagonist’s twin brother.

After a first season that was successful both among fans of the books and an audience that did not know the story, the series returns this Wednesday (26) with new episodes on Disney+. And while the plot has its fun moments, don’t expect Kristen Schaal to demonstrate her ability to improvise in front of the cameras.

“I can only play such a smart character because of the script. Her vocabulary is so far-fetched that I often don’t even know what the words mean (laughs). I learn as I study my lines. So when people ask me if I improvise a lot, I just think, ‘How? I’m too dumb for that’”, jokes the actress in conversation with the Tangerine. “I have no problem saying this, I’m doing fine anyway!”

Kristen still delivers that she doesn’t insist on having a main character in her career – in addition to The Mysterious Society Benedict, she has appeared as a secondary in series such as 30 Rock (2006-2013), Glee (2009-2015), What We Do in the Shadows and Nossa Bandeira É a Morte, among many others. “Don’t say that to anyone who wants to be a protagonist, but collecting eccentric roles is the best thing in the world (laughs)”, she admits.

“I can act here and do other things because I’m not a regular on Shadows, you know? I get a taste of the Guide [sua personagem na série de vampiros], but I’m not stuck with it. I don’t think I’ve ever worked as hard in my life as I do now. Maybe because of the pandemic, which delayed many projects, but I’m recording non-stop. So, you know, I think from here on out it’s just going downhill (laughs).”

The Mysterious Society Benedict Season 2 arrives on Disney+ this Wednesday with the first two episodes. New chapters will be added to the catalog every week.