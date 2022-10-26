Endrick Day! The coolest was not even the first goal, but the attitude – 10/26/2022

Finally, Endrick Day has arrived. October 25, 2022, the day a 16-year-old boy became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the most awarded Brazilian club, Palmeiras.

The goal at Arena da Baixada was very cool and is a milestone, But the coolest thing of all, in my point of view, was seeing Endrick’s attitude at the end of the match, attending to Athletico fans and taking selfies with them (see below).

By the way, applause also for the Hurricane fans themselves. Who must be furious with the team and worried about the Libertadores final, Saturday, but they understood the historic moment and preferred to participate in it in a civilized way.

Endrick also gave a very nice interview to Casimiro’s people, he is a very mature player for someone who is only 16 years old and, as he himself said, he is in his first year – which, in my time, I called his first high school. He was prepared for the moment, and the moment is coming little by little.

On the field, I really liked seeing another type of attitude, the tactical attitude. Endrick steals the ball from the first goal – which seemed to have been his, but was given to Scarpa – and also steals the ball in midfield that will generate the corner and, later, the third goal (by Gustavo Gómez). The boy is in very good hands with Abel Ferreira and, in addition to his obvious preparation off the field, he already has the chance to acquire some kind of European mentality right now.

You never know what will become of a 16-year-old player. Neymar appeared as a precocious star and justified it. Vinicius Jr, too. Alexandre Pato, for example, does not. There may be injuries, stones in the way, negative influences, nothing is certain. But the path being traced by Endrick is that of an emerging superstar, and it’s no wonder that PSG, Barcelona and others are already on top of this story.

Congratulations, Endrick, on the goal. But above all, congratulations on your attitude and your feet on the ground.