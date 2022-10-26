Endrick is youngest player to score a goal in the era of running points – 10/26/2022

Great revelation of Palmeiras’ youth categories in 2022, the young forward Endrick, 16, has been breaking records for the club in this Brasileirão. After becoming the youngest player to wear the club’s shirt, on October 6, in the 4-0 rout against Coritiba (he was 16 years, 2 months and 15 days old), the striker made history again in this Tuesday (25th).

In the 3-1 comeback victory over Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, Endrick also became the youngest player to score a goal in Palmeiras history, aged 16 years, 3 months and 4 days, surpassing the former forward Heitor, the top scorer in the club’s history, who scored his first goal as a professional at the age of 16 years, 11 months and 14 days on December 3, 2016, in a 4-1 victory over Associação Atlética das Palmeiras, for the Championship Paulista.

Recently, the youngest to score a goal for the club had been forward Juliano, at 16 years, 11 months and 23 days, in Palmeiras’ 5-0 rout of Uruguay’s Nacional, in Montevideo, on August 19, 2019. 1998, for the Mercosur Cup.

In the history of the Brasileirão in this era of running points, since 2003, Endrick also became the youngest player to score a goal, breaking the record of former Corinthians fan Jô, who had scored a goal at the age of 16 years, 3 months and 29 days, in 2003. For Palmeiras, the youngest to score, before Endrick, was Gabriel Veron, aged 17 years, 3 months and 2 days, in 2019, in the 5 x 1 rout over Goiás.

Youngest players to score a goal in the Brasileirão in the era of running points (2003-2022):

– 16 years, 3 months and 4 days – Endrick (Palmeiras)

Athletico-PR 1 x 3 Palmeiras (10/26/2022)

– 16 years, 3 months and 29 days – Jô (Corinthians)

Corinthians 3 x 1 Internacional (24/8/2003)

– 16 years, 10 months and 9 days – Victor Andrade (Santos)

Santos 4 x 2 Cruzeiro (8/8/2012)

– 16 years, 11 months and 25 days – Gabigol (Santos)

Santos 2 x 0 Vitória (24/8/2013)

– 17 years and 9 days – Paulinho (Vasco)

Atlético-MG 1 x 2 Vasco (24/7/2017)

– 17 years, 1 month and 8 days – Vinícius Júnior (Flamengo)

Flamengo 2 x 0 Atletico-GO (20/8/2017)

– 17 years, 1 month and 30 days – Talles Magno (Vasco)

Vasco 2 x 0 Sao Paulo (25/8/2019)

– 17 years, 3 months and 1 day – Vítor Roque (Athletico-PR)

Cuiabá 0 x 1 Athletico-PR (5/29/2022)

– 17 years, 3 months and 2 days – Gabriel Veron (Palmeiras)

Palmeiras 5 x 1 Goiás (5/12/2019)

– 17 years, 3 months and 6 days – Rodrygo (Santos)

Santos 2 x 0 Ceará (15/4/2018)

– 17 years, 4 months and 16 days – Neymar (Santos)

Goiás Santos 2 x 3 Santos (21/6/2019)

