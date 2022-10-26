Endrick or Scarpa? Official summary of Athletico-PR x Palmeiras reveals author of the 1st goal from Palmeiras

Palmeiras’ first goal against Athletico-PR was surrounded by controversies about who would have scored the goal and the summary gave the goal to Gustavo Scarpa

the first goal of palm trees in front of Athletico Paranaense generated a lot of discussion around who would have scored: would be Endrick’s first professional goal or Gustavo Scarpa who swung the nets?

According to the official summary, the goal is the midfielder.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In the official document released by CBF this morning, the second goal of the game is scored for shirt 14 Gustavo Scarpa, at 14 minutes of the 2nd half. According to referee Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA / SC), Endrick was “only” with the turning goal, at 25 of the second half.

On the first goal, Endrick started the play by stealing the ball on the left side of the attack, invading the area and rolling to Ron. After a shot by shirt 10, the ball left the penalty mark and Endrick “shared” the shot with Scarpa and the ball died in the back of the net, which generated doubt.

Summary of Athletico-PR x Palmeiras gives the goal to Gustavo Scarpa Reproduction/CBF

Ten minutes later, however, Endrick left no doubts and appeared free in the area to head and make it 2 to 1securing his first goal as a professional.