Epic fight of gigantic bears goes viral on the networks: ‘The best of all time’ – News

A very brave photographer captured one of the biggest bear feuds ever filmed. The insane scene was posted on Reddit, where it went viral, with over 80,000 likes.

In the scene, which lasts about two minutes, the bears face each other and begin to roar, getting louder and louder. But soon the roars become powerful blows.

The two males lean on a tree and exchange violent blows, until one of them falls, which usually already defines a winner in the fight. As quickly as it started, the fight ends, with the biggest of the bears winning.





In the comments, many praised the photographer’s courage, who never strays from the two animals — despite using a zoom lens to capture the details of the nervous clash.





“The cameraman is a lunatic. Even the birds knew from the start that they should get out of there!” they said in a comment.

Also in the answers everyone found out who the brave cameraman was: the wildlife guide Tero Pylkkänen, from Finland.





The video was taken in 2019, at the Boreal Wildlife Center park. To put everyone at ease, Tero was sheltered in a cabin created specifically for filming bears and other wildlife.

According to the website of the newspaper Iltalehti, the professional was only 10 m away from the fierce confrontation between the two males.



READ BELOW: Lost polar bear terrorizes village 1,000 km from its habitat



