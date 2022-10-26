Europe proposes to create ‘new Marshall plan’ for Ukraine – 10/25/2022 – World

German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Europe was planning a billion-dollar plan to help rebuild Ukraine after the war. At a conference in Berlin, European Union leaders treated Kiev as a member of the bloc, stoking tensions with Vladimir Putin, who uses the group’s expansion closer to its borders as one of the justifications for invading his neighbour.

“This is not a regular donor conference,” Scholz said, adding that the project “is something deeper, a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century.” The German referred to the US economic aid program to the countries of Western Europe after World War II. Tuesday’s conference brought together national leaders, company heads and development experts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the meeting via video conference and said Russian missiles and Iranian drones had destroyed more than a third of the country’s energy infrastructure. He also once again asked for financial help from the European bloc to maintain the network.

Last week, the European Union announced it would give Kiev €1.5 billion a month in 2023 to help the government hold its own while the army fights Russian troops. It is uncertain, however, whether this aid will be able to avoid the catastrophe announced with the imminent arrival of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, although the bloc has also announced help to restore water, energy and electricity supplies.

Ukraine estimates that the physical damage from the war totals US$750 billion (R$3.9 trillion), considering the destruction of hospitals, schools and factories; the World Bank pointed out in September that the damage would cost US$ 349 billion (R$ 1.8 trillion).

“It is Ukraine that can ensure that Russian revanchism does not destroy our European home,” Zelensky said, adding that investing in his country “is investing in the reconstruction of a future member of the European Union.”

Kiev’s accession to the bloc was once again mentioned by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who reinforced Ukraine’s status as a candidate for the group. In practice, however, the path to effective adherence can take decades, as the process requires profound reforms in the country.

An eventual adhesion is also conditioned to the course of the war.

Also on Tuesday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Kiev by surprise and promised more support, especially in air defense. “We will continue to support Ukraine economically, politically and militarily,” he said.

In Germany, the post of president is largely ceremonial, but Steinmeier’s support reinforces the EU’s main economy’s stance on Ukraine. The German was a supporter of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project that would double the flow of gas from Russia to Germany and consolidate the Kremlin’s influence on the European energy grid.

On the Russian side, Putin on Tuesday called for the simplification of his country’s military strategy in the conflict, reinforcing the need to eliminate extremism in Kiev. The statement follows a series of news reports about the alleged disorganization of Russian troops in the neighboring country, including a lack of supplies.

In practice, the declaration came almost as an ultimatum: “Administrative reform is impossible without broader coordination between all departments: the economic bloc, the security bloc and the regions.”

On the diplomatic front, Moscow intensified on Tuesday accusations that Ukraine intends to assemble and use a so-called “dirty bomb” in the conflict – these artifacts, also called radiological dispersion device (RDD), are a conventional missile with additives. with radioactive materials; when detonated, they spread chemically or biologically toxic products.

As previously announced, the country took the case to the UN Security Council. “We are pleased that we have drawn attention to this,” said Dmitri Polianski, the country’s diplomat at the United Nations. “I don’t care if people say Russia is making drama about it, that would be a terrible disaster.”

He stressed that Moscow passed on to Western countries, with “the necessary level of information”, the intelligence data that would indicate the alleged preparation of the “dirty bomb” by Kiev. France, the UK and the US, however, rejected Russia’s allegations, reaffirming their support for Ukraine and implying that the accusation could constitute a “false flag” case.

“Russia would make an incredibly big mistake by using a tactical nuclear weapon,” American Joe Biden said on Tuesday. “I’m not sure if this would be a ‘false flag’ operation, we don’t know yet. But it would be a serious mistake.”

In apparent response to Moscow’s allegations, the UN nuclear agency said it was considering sending inspectors to two sites in Ukraine at Kiev’s request.