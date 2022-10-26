Even with a tie, Atltico increases the chance of going to the next Libertadores

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico saw an increase in Libertadores chances even with a draw

Even with the 0-0 draw with Fortaleza last Monday (24/10), Atltico saw an increase in the chance of going to the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. According to UFMG, the probability went from just over 33% to 42.2%.

Atltico has been in 7th place in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship for 14 rounds. With the draw with Fortaleza at Arena Castelo, for the 33rd round, Galo reached 48 points.

So Paulo beat Juventude (2 to 1) and “touched” the table, reaching 8th place, with 47 points. Other competitors who came behind, such as America (9th, with 45), Fortaleza (10th, with 45), Botafogo (11th, with 44) and Santos (12th, with 43) stumbled.

At this moment, Atltico is part of the group that qualifies as the 2023 Copa Libertadores, as Flamengo won the Copa do Brasil and the 3rd place of the Brazilian. There is still the possibility of transforming this G7 into G8, if Athletico-PR or Flamengo (finalists of the current Libertadores) remain among the first in Serie A until the end of the competition.

In the final five rounds, Galo seeks to confirm its place in the next edition of the continental tournament and, if possible, reach the group stage directly. Only 15 possible points. Cuca’s men are ten away from Flamengo (3rd), nine away from Corinthians (4th), seven away from Fluminense (5th) and three behind Athletico-PR (6th).