Ex-Tuna will sign with Paysandu in the next few hours

Paysandu counts down the days to debut in the Copa Verde. The team led by Márcio Fernandes enters the field this Saturday (28), at 20h. The opponent will be defined today, in the match between Humaitá and Náutico-RR.

For the competition, Bicolor Paraense has already signed striker Matheus Batista and the right-back, former Clube do Remo, Thiago Ennes. [falta oficializar]. However, another name known in Pará football will sign a bond with Boogeyman in the coming hours: midfielder Kauê, ex-Tuna Luso.

The player was seen in an image during training this Monday (24), at Estádio Banpará Curuzu. Kauê was at Parauapebas playing in the Segundinha do Parazão, but the athlete is recognized for his passage through Tuna Luso, where he was state runner-up in 2021 and champion of the 2020 Segundinha.

At 25 years old, the midfielder has some experience in football in Pará. In addition to the teams mentioned above, he has stints at Desportiva Paraense-where he was revealed-Pinheirense, Independente and Pedreira.

WHAT ABOUT PLANNING?

At the end of Paysandu’s participation in Série C, the club’s board came to the public to inform that it would not hire any player for the Copa Verde dispute. The initial planning was to replace the pieces that came out with athletes from the base categories and players [do Paysandu] who would be disputing the Segundinha.

However, after the departures of Marcelo Toscano and Igor Carvalho, the club saw the need to replace names for the positions, modifying the initially outlined plan.

After the hiring of Matheus Batista, however, the Bicolor president, Maurício Ettinger, stated that there would be no more acquisitions. That’s not what happened, and the team will announce, in addition to Thiago Ennes, Kauê.

For the position of the new Bicolor athlete, the team already has Mikael, Jean Henrique and Yure.

CLUB PRONOUNCES

In contact with the Papão press office, we were informed that there is nothing abnormal in the planning, and that the clubs are always keeping an eye on the market.

“In football, things always change all the time and the club does not disconnect from the market. There is nothing abnormal in the planning, unlike last year, when there were no spare parts for various positions. Today, we have a squad with 27 athletes for a competition that can last a short time, at most 15 days and with up to six games to play”.