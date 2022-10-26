Extreme allergic reaction leaves patient with very swollen lips after filling – Lifestyle

Basia Query has seen its numbers on TikTok grow overnight, but it hasn’t gone viral for exactly a good reason.

The American decided to show what happened to her after a lip fill went very wrong.

Basia published several photos with the evolution of an extreme allergic reaction, which made her lips very swollen.

The images shocked netizens, and the video has been watched over 17 million times so far.

As Basia didn’t give great explanations in the video, just showed images, the followers were even more curious to understand what had happened.

She then made another video to explain that the problem was not with the filler itself, but with an anesthetic cream used before the procedure.





Basia had to run to the emergency room because of the seriousness of the situation, but he is already recovering at home.

"Here's the update for you guys. I'm allergic to lidocaine anesthetic cream. I've never used it before. I've had fillers twice before, with the same professional, the same product, I just never had this reaction. I'm still very hurt, the lips are quite swollen, but I'm fine," she clarified.





Like other people who had problems with lip fillers, Basia was compared to Fungus, a character in the animation. Monsters Inc which has a huge mouth after being attacked.

