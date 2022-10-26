‘Feeding children or pets’: economic crisis increases the return of pets

Annabelle Liang & Monica Miller

BBC News

October 25, 2022

Credit, The Lost Dogs’ Home photo caption, Charcoal’s owners were no longer able to support him and took the pet to the Lost Dogs’ Home shelter in Melbourne, Australia.

“It’s a very sad day when people have to choose between feeding their children or their pets. For some people, unfortunately, it’s gotten to that point,” says Suzana Talevski, who works at the Lost Dogs’ Home animal shelter in Melbourne, Australia, and has seen these separations between owners and their pets happen more often.

One of the newest guests at the shelter is Charcoal, a 4-year-old, 63 kg, Neapolitan mastiff. He was left at the shelter by his owners, who said they could no longer support the animal.

And they are not alone in this kind of situation: the cost of living has soared around the world due to the effects of the pandemic and the Ukraine war on the prices of food, fuel and other essentials.

It’s not just the food we eat that’s costing more right now: the prices of pet food and products have also increased.

Talevski estimates that feeding Charcoal costs up to AU$1,600 a year (about R$5,200).

“We have 500 animals in our shelter. That’s a lot of mouths to feed. We feel the pinch in buying supplies, keeping a stock of food for the animals and ensuring that all our animals are healthy,” he adds.

Official figures show that the cost of pet products in Australia jumped nearly 12% from the start of the year to the end of June. That’s double the rise Australians are seeing in the prices of their own food and drink.

‘She was in tears’

When the pandemic began, Canberra Pet Rescue took action to provide pet food and other essentials to struggling owners.

More than two years later, its founder Amanda Doelle tells the BBC that many people are still looking for help. She also reports that she has received more cases of people giving up their pets.

A recent addition is 11-year-old tabby Lilu. Her owner lost her job and house, deciding it was unfeasible to keep her cat.

“She really tried. She cried, she was so upset,” recalls Doelle. “She was homeless, so she couldn’t keep the cat.”

Credit, Canberra Pet Rescue photo caption, Lilu’s former tutor lost her home and job

Overwhelmed with orders and rising costs, Doelle asked for government help in funding the project. Meanwhile, she says she was forced to refuse some animals.

“It’s absolutely uncontrollable. The animals are flooding the kennels and the shelters.”

“Cost of living is an important factor. But people are also rethinking the pets they’ve endowed during the pandemic.”

Abandoning a pet is a criminal offense in Australia. But the financial pressure is “leaving people in desperate situations,” says Rebecca Linigen of Four Paws Australia.

“Not only have animal return rates increased, but some shelters in Australia are also reporting that adoption rates have dropped since 2021,” he says.

“This is a pet welfare crisis in our country that brings real fear that animals will be abandoned in the streets to fend for themselves if they are considered a financial burden.”

The basic ingredients of animal feed include meat, grains and micronutrients. All of them have become more expensive in recent months.

It’s a global problem. The cost of pet food has increased by 10.3% in the US, 8.8% in the European Union and 8.4% in the UK.

In Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released in April, inflation in the food segment for pets was 22.9% in the 12-month period of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

Animal rescue groups in other countries are also seeing a jump in the number of new entries to shelters as the household budget is squeezed.

“Many are telling our teams that they are running out of food to buy food and pay for veterinary care for their pets, and even having to make the painful decision to give up their beloved companions,” says Alyson Jones, of Blue Cross, which runs pet food banks and veterinary hospitals in the UK.

Credit, The Lost Dogs’ Home photo caption, Suzana Talevski estimates that feeding Charcoal costs up to 1,600 Australian dollars a year (about R$5,200)

“We are doing what we can to keep people and their pets together, but unfortunately we are seeing more animals in our care,” he adds.

Jacob Thomas of Rescue Paws in Thailand says he has received cases from people who were planning to leave Thailand because they lost their jobs or were squeezed out of income by the rising cost of living.

“These demands have increased enormously since the beginning of the pandemic,” he says.

The rise in food prices can be partly explained by the rising cost of energy used to produce it, says Professor William Chen of Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

“Uncertainties in food production remain as a result of climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions,” he explains.

Meanwhile in Australia, Charcoal has been allocated a temporary caretaker, but is still waiting for his forever home.