‘Feeding children or pets’: economic crisis increases the return of pets

  • Annabelle Liang & Monica Miller
  • BBC News

Charcoal on lawn looking at camera

Credit, The Lost Dogs’ Home

photo caption,

Charcoal’s owners were no longer able to support him and took the pet to the Lost Dogs’ Home shelter in Melbourne, Australia.

“It’s a very sad day when people have to choose between feeding their children or their pets. For some people, unfortunately, it’s gotten to that point,” says Suzana Talevski, who works at the Lost Dogs’ Home animal shelter in Melbourne, Australia, and has seen these separations between owners and their pets happen more often.

One of the newest guests at the shelter is Charcoal, a 4-year-old, 63 kg, Neapolitan mastiff. He was left at the shelter by his owners, who said they could no longer support the animal.

And they are not alone in this kind of situation: the cost of living has soared around the world due to the effects of the pandemic and the Ukraine war on the prices of food, fuel and other essentials.

It’s not just the food we eat that’s costing more right now: the prices of pet food and products have also increased.

