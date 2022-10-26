Felipão can be 1st champion coach with 3 teams

In what has been declared the last job of his career on the benches, Luiz Felipe Scolari can write on Saturday (29) an unprecedented chapter in the history of the Copa Libertadores.

The 73-year-old veteran could become the first coach to win the most important and coveted title in South American interclub football for three different teams.

After winning the continental competition for Grêmio (1995) and Palmeiras (1999), Felipão is one game away from giving Athletico-PR an unprecedented trophy. For the feat to be achieved, it is enough to defeat Flamengo, in the Monumental stadium in Guayaquil (Ecuador).

In more than 60 years of Libertadores history, no one has managed to do what the Brazilian intends to turn into reality this weekend. Even the group of “teachers” won by two different teams is very small.

Besides Felipão, only three other coaches were crowned continental champions in two houses. Argentine Carlos Bianchi won the cup with Boca Juniors and Vélez Sarsfield, his compatriot Edgardo Bauza reached the top with LDU and San Lorenzo and Brazilian Paulo Autuori did the same in charge of Cruzeiro and São Paulo.

If he beats Flamengo on Saturday, the gaucho will also be the first Brazilian coach to win three editions of the Libertadores and become the second biggest winner of the competition of all time, alongside Argentine Osvaldo Zubeldía, champion with Estudiantes in 1968, 1969 and 1970.

In this case, Felipão will only be below the record holder Bianchi, who lifted the trophy on four occasions. The thing is, he won’t have much more time to reach that mark anymore.

It is that the commander of Brazil in the conquest of the fifth world championship, in 2002, has indicated that he no longer intends to work as a coach after the current experience in Athletico-PR, which began in May.

However, there is still no confirmation that Felipão will actually leave the role where he became one of the most successful names in the history of Brazilian football, nor what he intends to do if he chooses to end this career -retirement from football is an option, as well. how to work as a manager.

Libertadores-2022 will be the fourth consecutive edition of the tournament won by a club from Brazil (Flamengo won in 2019 and Palmeiras, in the following two years). Even so, the country remains behind Argentina in the historic ranking of titles: 25 to 22.

If they win in Guayaquil and win the cup, Athletico-PR will be the 26th different team (and the 11th Brazilian) to reach the position of South American champion.

Fla, on the other hand, can match São Paulo, Palmeiras, Santos and Grêmio, who won the competition on three occasions each and are the biggest winners among the teams from the land of Pelé, Garrincha, Romário, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho Gaúcho. The general record holder is the Argentine Independiente, with seven triumphs.

The winner of the Libertadores will be the representative of Conmebol in the next edition of the Club World Cup, which still has no date or place defined. Real Madrid (ESP), Wydad Casablanca (MAR), Seattle Sounders (USA) and Auckland City (NZL) have already secured their spots.

Libertadores champion coaches by more than one team:

Carlos Bianchi (ARG): tri with Boca Juniors (2000, 2001 and 2003) and champion with Vélez Sarsfield (1994)

Luiz Felipe Scolari (BRA): champion with Grêmio (1995) and Palmeiras (1999)

Paulo Autuori (BRA): champion with Cruzeiro (1997) and São Paulo (2005)

Edgardo Bauza (ARG): champion with LDU (2008) and San Lorenzo (2014)