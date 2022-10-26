FIMI Palm 2 Pro camera at half price on AliExpress

Admin 58 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 3 Views


FIMI Palm 2 Pro camera at half price on AliExpress

Image: FIMI/Reproduction

Attention videographers! AliExpress has reduced the price of the FIMI Palm 2 Pro camera by 56%. The product can be purchased for less than R$ 1,500 (link to purchase).

The FIMI Palm 2 is a portable 4K camera model that already has a 3-axis gimbal — for image stabilization — as well as a distortion-free 128-degree lens. It is a good option for those who make vlogs for YouTube or produce audiovisual content for social networks.

The camera has a 1/2 CMOS sensor and f/2.2 aperture, which delivers better details, as well as good image quality in low light environments. In addition, it comes with a sensor that detects the face automatically, and can record up to 30 frames per second.

It comes equipped with a 2600mAh battery, enough to record for up to 160 minutes in 4K. It is also possible to view the photographed or filmed subject on a small screen or send the images wirelessly via a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection.

The product on offer is sold at prices between R$ 1,305.40 and R$ 1,492.78, depending on the accessories included. These values ​​may change slightly according to the dollar exchange rate.

To purchase the product in the offer, Click here!

As it is a promotional action, the conditions informed here can be changed by AliExpress at any time. In addition, as it is an imported product, it can be taxed at customs.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Apple prepares a new layout for the iCloud web page » iPhone Blog

Who usually uses the website iCloud.com through the browser will have news soon. The beta …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved