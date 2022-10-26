FIMI Palm 2 Pro camera at half price on AliExpress

Attention videographers! AliExpress has reduced the price of the FIMI Palm 2 Pro camera by 56%. The product can be purchased for less than R$ 1,500 (link to purchase).

The FIMI Palm 2 is a portable 4K camera model that already has a 3-axis gimbal — for image stabilization — as well as a distortion-free 128-degree lens. It is a good option for those who make vlogs for YouTube or produce audiovisual content for social networks.

The camera has a 1/2 CMOS sensor and f/2.2 aperture, which delivers better details, as well as good image quality in low light environments. In addition, it comes with a sensor that detects the face automatically, and can record up to 30 frames per second.

It comes equipped with a 2600mAh battery, enough to record for up to 160 minutes in 4K. It is also possible to view the photographed or filmed subject on a small screen or send the images wirelessly via a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection.

The product on offer is sold at prices between R$ 1,305.40 and R$ 1,492.78, depending on the accessories included. These values ​​may change slightly according to the dollar exchange rate.

As it is an imported product, it can be taxed at customs.