Five Times Rishi Sunak’s Fortune Made UK Headlines

LONDON – Elected with a mission to stabilize the economy of UKpressured by the rising cost of living in the country, the prime minister Rishi Sunak is viewed with suspicion by the British working class, who doubt the ability of a multimillionaire to understand the everyday difficulties of ordinary people.

With an estimated fortune of 730 million pounds (more than R$ 4.4 billion), the Sunak family – he is married to Akshata Murtydaughter of Indian tech billionaire Narayana Murthy ―, has a greater wealth than Queen Elizabeth II, estimated at 350 million pounds (R$ 2.1 billion), according to the British newspaper The Sunday Times.

Rishi Sunak’s family wealth is superior to that of the royal family, according to British press estimates. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali / AP

Although he tries to detach his image before the public from his personal finances, stating in interviews that he was “not born that way” and that everyone should be judged “by their character and actions”, the conservative’s public appearances, always in designer clothes and expensive items , eventually expose facets of his wealth — earning him the nickname “Rich Rishi” (something like “Rishi Rich” or “Rishi Rich”) in London tabloids.

At other times, Britons have pointed to the new prime minister’s gaffes as indicative of a person who has no connection to the life of an average citizen, or who tries to hide his wealth.

Here are five times Rish Sunak’s fortune was exposed:

Mansion and real estate in upscale neighborhoods

The most visible part of the estate of Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata, is the family properties in the United Kingdom and the United States – the couple met in California, when they were both studying at the prestigious Stanford University.

In British territory, the couple’s main property is a house in the exclusive London borough of Kensington, valued at around seven million pounds (about R$ 42.5 million). The west London home has five bedrooms, according to British media, and would be the family’s home for the week.

The new leader of the Conservative Party leaves his home in London; fortune in evidence. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP – 10/24/2022

On weekends, Sunak, his wife and daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, usually stay in a Georgian mansion in North Yorkshire, the county for which the politician is an MP. According to The Guardianthe site has been “transformed into something of a wellness haven, with a £400,000 indoor pool, fitness center, yoga studio, jacuzzi and tennis court.”

On American soil, the couple maintains an apartment in Santa Monica, California, considered one of the most expensive areas of Los Angeles, next to Beverly Hills and Malibu, according to the magazine. Forbes. The property is valued at property valued at US$6 million (R$31 million).

Known for his extreme preoccupation with his appearance, appearing at Parliament and public engagements always in designer suits and designer accessories, items from Sunak’s wardrobe are a recurring topic in tabloids and opposition critics.

In a case that gained national attention, Sunak was caught wearing Prada shoes, valued at between £490 and £595, while visiting a construction site in Teesside, northern England, in July. .

Members of the Labor Party, the main opponent of the Conservative Party in national politics, also point to the premier’s propensity to wear suits that cost around £3,500 (more than R$21,000), in a country where the minimum wage is 9 .50 pounds per hour worked.

Amid the political turmoil that brought down Boris Johnson’s government, shortly after Rishi Sunak’s resignation as Secretary of the Treasury, an incident at the former secretary’s home drew attention to the news for the family’s refinements.

Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, decided to offer an afternoon tea to journalists who were waiting for a statement from the former secretary in front of her house in Kensington. The crockery used to serve the tea had an estimated value, according to the British press, at 3,600 pounds (about R$ 21,900).

After his shock resignation last night, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy brings out a round of tea for journalists waiting for him to show his face.

The cup set would be, according to the British website Money Controlfrom the exclusive Emma Lacey brand, which produces handmade ceramic pieces.

Rishi Sunak was accused of trying to hide his wealth in at least two incidents involving automobiles, in what the British press was quick to call gaffes by the conserved young politician.

In mid-to-late March, Sunak was accused of pretending to be less wealthy and trying to pull a publicity stunt after he was photographed filling up a popular Kia car while trying to promote a government plan that temporarily cut fuel prices. Subsequently, the then finance secretary admitted that the car belonged to a gas station employee.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits Sainsbury’s supermarket in south east London after delivering his Spring Statement to parliament

Amid the image crisis, Sunak made a public statement stating that the family was driving around London in a Volkswagen Golf model car, a vehicle from a line aimed at the general public. On the same day he made the claim, however, newspapers and tabloids reported that the Sunak family owned at least four cars – and that the Golf was by far the cheapest of them.

According to a report by the The Mirror, published on 28 March, the Sunak family’s small fleet at the time included a Range Rover, valued at £94,000, which he uses when on the Yorkshire estate; and a Lexus—Japanese manufacturer of luxury and hybrid vehicles—and a BMW, both kept in the California home.

No ‘working class’ friends and difficulties with everyday life

During the campaign that ended about 50 days ago, in which he was defeated by Liz Truss to succeed Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak’s lack of intimacy with the daily life of ordinary British citizens was exploited by disaffections from within Conservative Party.

In a video recorded at the same publicity event in which he was photographed filling up the gas station attendant’s car, Sunak demonstrates difficulties when trying to pay for a can of soda, pointing his credit card to a bar code reader, used to register the product price.

To all the bitcoin hype merchants celebrating Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM … let's not forget he can barely use a contactless card.

Another video rescued by the prime minister’s opponents shows an early statement by Sunak in a 2001 BBC documentary about middle-class life in Britain. In the images, the young Sunak appears saying he has no relations with working class people.

Rishi Sunak: "I have friends who are aristocrats. I have friends who are upper class. I have friends who are working-class… well, not working-class…" Man of the people.

“I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are working class… Well, not working class,” he said./ WPOST, NYT and AFP