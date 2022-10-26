Flamengo and Athletico star in confrontation of controversies, trials and many decisive duels

The rivalry between Flamengo and Athletico has been intensifying in recent years and now they decide on a Libertadores final, which will be broadcast on Star+. So, check out some controversies, data and facts that made this confrontation historic. Look:

25 – First clash in Libertadores

Flamengo and Athletico have already faced each other twice in Libertadores, in 2017, in the group stage. Each had a 2-1 victory.

24 – Copa do Brasil 2013

The 2013 Copa do Brasil final was decided between the two Rubro-Negros. The first game was 1-1 and in the second game the Rio de Janeiro team won 2-0.

23 – Copa do Brasil 2019

In 2019, the teams met in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. After two draws, Athletico advanced on penalties.

22 – “Smell” in 2019

After the classification, the Hurricane players provoked Flamengo with the “smell”. The team from Rio de Janeiro was accumulating a sequence of runners-up.

21 – Copa do Brasil 2021

In the 2021 Copa do Brasil, Flamengo was eliminated again, after two 2-2 draws, and a 3-0 victory for Athletico at Maracanã.

20 – Copa do Brasil 2022

In 2022, Flamengo managed to eliminate Athletico-PR, with a 0-0 draw, and a 1-0 victory.

19 – 2020 Super Cup

The 2020 Supercup was decided again between the Rubro-Negros and Flamengo won the title.

18 – Defender Leo Pereira

Léo Pereira’s move to Flamengo in 2020 created controversy in the Athletico-PR team, which did not like much behind the scenes.

17 – Goalkeeper Santos

Athletico president Mario Celso Petraglia tried to prevent the goalkeeper from going to Flamengo, but he couldn’t, creating more friction between the clubs.

16 – Hurricane President

The president of Hurricane is one of the most critical of Flamengo, mainly because of the big difference in television quotas.

15 – Contrary to the creation of Libra

The board of the Paraná team also clashed with Flamengo in the creation of Libra (Independent League of Brazilian Football). “For them, the League is created, but there is no 6-club League. Athletico will listen to its Council before signing. We want it to be fairer, and not for Flamengo to receive 70 times more than Athletico in pay-per-view “, said Petraglia.

14 – New criticisms of TV quotas

The president of Athletico made more criticism in August, in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes. “Flamengo wins alone, apart from Corinthians, more than the other 18 teams in Serie A by pay-per-view. Is that fair? How do you do football? Flamengo has a minimum guarantee of R$ 160 million for this year 2022 on pay-per-view. But there are clubs that earn 400 thousand reais. Is there a way to play fair, honest, balanced football?”, said the commander of Hurricane.

13 – Origin of the shield

According to the newspaper Lance, there are reports that the creation of the Athletico shield in 1920 was inspired by that of the Rio de Janeiro team. However, historians from Paraná deny it.

12 – Gabigol

Gabigol is one of Flamengo’s most iconic players, and one of the most provocative players and fans alike. Over the course of these recent clashes against Athletico, Gabriel has taunted the team several times. In 2019, he said that “at Maracanã it would be easy”.

In the Supercup, shirt 9 celebrated provoking the crowd.

11 – Provocations in 2021

Flamengo’s coach before the 2021 Copa do Brasil duel, Renato Gaúcho, said that the synthetic turf harmed the Carioca team. After Athletico’s victory, the club’s social networks provoked the team “the synthetic turf had made the difference again”

10 – Gabigol’s Numbers

Gabriel Barbosa is not only known for his provocations against Hurricane, but also for his good performance, with six goals and two assists.

9 – Matches between teams

The teams have already faced each other in 73 games in their history.

8 – Flamengo wins

Flamengo has the advantage of the confrontation, with 29 matches.

7 – Atletico wins

Athletico has only 26 triumphs, just three more than the Rio de Janeiro team.

6 – Draws

The teams also drew 18 times.

5 – Goals scored and conceded

Flamengo scored 92 goals and the Paraná team 89, in their 73 matches.

4 – Last games between teams

In the last 10 matches between the clubs, the carioca team won four, Hurricane three and drew three.

3 – Last 10 games of Athletico

Athletico is not living its best moment. In the last 10 games, there were three defeats, three wins and four draws.

2 – Last 10 Flamengo games

Flamengo, on the other hand, just won the Copa do Brasil title, won the last five matches, lost two and drew three.

1 – Confrontation in Libertadores

Flamengo and Athletico face each other for the first time in a Libertadores final, on October 29, at 5 pm. And you can watch that decision here.