Flamengo arrives in Guayaquil for Libertadores final – Flamengo – News and Flamengo match

Flamengo left Rio de Janeiro at 10 am (Brasilia time)

Flamengo left the Nation in Rio de Janeiro celebrating with AeroFla when it took off at 10 am (Brasilia time) this Wednesday (26). A little over two hours after leaving Galeão Airport, the red-black delegation arrived in Guayaquil and began preparations for the decision already on Ecuadorian soil.

ARRIVED 🇪🇨 Nation, Flamengo is in Ecuador to play in the Libertadores final! Now it’s holding your heart and waiting for Saturday! #columnadofla LET’S GO IN SEARCH OF THE TRI! #MENGO! 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/GbKK3raebf — Fla column | Flamengo (@ColunadoFla) October 26, 2022

To be exact, the Flamengo flight landed at Guayaquil Airport at 16:23 (Brasilia time). Immediately after landing, the red-black delegation goes to the hotel where they will be staying, also in the city of the final.

The flight from Flamengo to Guayaquil, in fact, was the most watched in the world while it was happening. At around 4:20 pm (Brasilia time), the plane that took the red-black delegation from Rio de Janeiro to the Ecuadorian city reached 9,500 simultaneous views. Below the Flemish aircraft, the second aerial vehicle was seen by 2,300 people.

The number of almost 10 thousand views was reached the moment Flamengo’s plane arrived in Guayaquil, Ecuador. In other words, people were connected at the exact moment when the Flamengo squad approached the country’s soil for the Libertadores final.

The entire Flamengo delegation left for Guayaquil this Wednesday morning (26). After the day of the trip is reserved for the professionals’ rest, the squad trains on Thursday (27) and Friday (28), at George Capwell Stadium, which is owned by Emelec (EQU). Then the commitment is the decision, the next day.

Flamengo x Athletico-PR starts at 17:00 (Brasília time) on Saturday (29). The Copa Libertadores final will be played at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo and will be broadcast live by Coluna do Fla, which has already prepared special coverage for the day of the continental decision.