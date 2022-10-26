Flamengo goes to Guayaquil for starters to confirm the evolution of the squad – 10/26/2022

Ranking starters within four days of a Libertadores final was unprecedented in single-game decisions and an unnecessary risk, even understanding the annoyance of athletes for staying ten days without playing before the most important match of the year.

But everything went well, no one was injured and Flamengo left Maracanã with a 3-2 victory over Santos and also more morale before the trip to Guayaquil.

Yes, the triumph was enormously influenced by fearful and homely refereeing. Ridiculous, because, strictly speaking, Dorival Júnior’s team was playing a “friendly”, since they dispute, at most, a better prize in the Brazilian, and there wouldn’t be so much pressure if Matheuzinho’s clear penalty in Camacho was scored and Pedro’s lyrics, in the sequence, had to be canceled in the first half’s stoppage time.

Flamengo could even have turned around in the second stage, with Léo Pereira replacing David Luiz, De Arrascaeta replacing Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol replacing Pedro. And if it didn’t, what difference would it make?

It is worth noting the evolution of the red-black cast in recent games. The reserves amended four victories, with the solidity of the defense formed by Fabrício Bruno and Pablo and the affirmation of the jewel Matheus França, in addition to the growth of Everton Cebolinha on the left.

Against Santos, the real debut of Erick Pulgar, who started playing in the 1-1 draw with Ceará, then got injured playing for Chile on the FIFA date and returned to take charge of the midfield, hitting a beautiful kick that provoked another beautiful defense by goalkeeper João Paulo, the best on the field, and appearing as a good option for the final.

Even Diego Alves returned well, with the usual lead, without blame for the goals conceded and shining in two good defenses, the most difficult without giving a rebound to the finish inside Marcos Leonardo’s area. Safer than Hugo Souza against América at Independência.

The great moment of the substitutes contrasts with the four games without victories of the starting team, or “of the cups”. Defeat at Fla-Flu and draws against Internacional and Corinthians, round trip of the Copa do Brasil final. The time has come to win, preferably by resuming the good performance of several games in the knockout tournaments.

It will be necessary to resume the dynamic in the middle, with Thiago Maia, even feeling his right knee, and João Gomes. Also the movement in front to dismantle the more than likely strong marking of Athletico de Felipão and also take Gabigol from the right side, so that he is more often close to the completion zone, next to Pedro. If Rodinei returns to being the “avión” on the right, the attack gains breadth and depth.

Here is Flamengo’s great challenge in Ecuador: that the holders confirm the evolution of the squad in the season in the South American final.