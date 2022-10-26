Flamengo vs Athletico: Guayaquil faces security problem on the eve of the Libertadores final

If both the CONMEBOL organization and the Government of Ecuador try to give the impression that Guayaquil is experiencing a moment of peace before the Libertadores Cup final, between Flamengo vs Atleticoday-to-day practice does not match this.

The place lives with security problems and popular pressure in the face of the current government – the country is presided over by Rafael Castro -, which reflects on the organization of the decision of the international tournament and the routine of Brazilian fans.

No wonder there was an attempted robbery of a local television reporter near the Isidro Romero Carbo Stadium, where the decision was taken. It’s not new: the arena region is one of the most dangerous in the city and is surrounded by drug dealers. The advice of Ecuadorian residents is to go to the stadium only on the day of the game, when security will be reinforced.

The “central part” of Guayaquil, which refers to the Malecon, the city’s main tourist spot, and Avenida de Las Americas, is reinforced in policing.

Puerto Santa Ana, where fans gathered on Tuesday night, also proved to be a quiet spot. From this Wednesday, the Embassy of the Fan will be open, a place set up by Conmebol for the concentration of red-black people from Rio de Janeiro and Paraná, where the police presence is also evident from early on.

The other areas seem “abandoned”, still without offering the necessary security for tourists – the part of the stadium of the decision, for example, is one of those places that is not in this central part.

Four murders were recorded in the Bastión Popular, a neighborhood 35 minutes away by car from the stadium, on Tuesday. Guayaquil still suffers from trafficking, popular pressure and security problems.