Flamengo will promote ‘ConFlaternização’, in Gávea, for members and guests to watch the Libertadores final | Venetian column

Published 10/25/2022 20:01

Flamengo decided, for financial reasons, not to hold a “Fun Fest” at Maracanã, as it was held in 2019, for fans to follow the Libertadores final through screens, the red-black board will promote a “ConFlaternization”, in Gávea , clubhouse, on Saturday, decision day, for members and guests. (see below the letter sent to members).

According to Rodrigo Dunshee, Legal and General VP of Flamengo, in an interview with the Barbacast podcast, the decision not to hold the “Fun Fest” at Maracanã because the sponsors did not buy into the idea, and the investment would be “about R$ 2 million “, which the board understood would not be feasible.

The dissemination of “ConFlaternização” took a bad turn in some political groups that support the current president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim. On social media, the repercussion was also negative. Many fans complained about the attitude of the board.

