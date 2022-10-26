Florence Pugh May Receive One of Marvel’s Highest Salaries

Apparently, Florence Pugh has an excellent reason to star in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, which begins production soon.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporterthe actress has signed on to receive an 8-figure salary (in the tens of millions) for her next two films, which includes the one she will star in as the leader of the anti-hero group.

Also according to the site, Marvel usually pays something between US$ 20 million and US$ 25 million (from R$ 100 million to 130 million) in the contracts of the great stars of its films.

According to official conceptual art, the formation of thunderbolts will bring: Olga Kurylenko (Coach), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the premiere is scheduled for July 26, 2024.