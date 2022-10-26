“From three to four one-off reinforcements”, says Mário about signings for 2023

At the launch of his candidacy for reelection from Fluminense, on Tuesday night, at Salão Nobre das Laranjeiras, Mário Bittencourt already talked about his plans for next year. If he remains in the post and the team manages to confirm the classification for the Libertadores, he promises to reinforce the team aiming at the unprecedented achievement.

– First of all, we have to qualify for Libertadores, we are quite determined to do so. There are five games to go, we need to perform in them, not only to go to the group stage, but also to improve our position. Our goal is to reach the top four, which increases our prize pool. We are a club that still needs resources. I think we have a good base, a good team, which this year was in the top positions of the Brazilian for a long period and we went to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Yes, we will reinforce the team if we qualify for the Libertadores. I believe that we will bring three to four reinforcements, from positions that we understand that need to improve, that are lacking – he said, continuing:

— It is already a team that we understand with a lot of capacity to have a good performance, and we believe that with four high-level players we will have an even stronger team to seek the Libertadores.

With 55 points, Fluminense is in fifth place in the Brasileirão. Currently, it would get a direct spot in the group stage. This Wednesday, they face Corinthians, fourth place with 57, at Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round.