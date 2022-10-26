Gabriel Lima points out Cruzeiro hiring profile for 2023

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro CEO Gabriel Lima details the club’s hiring profile for 2023

Champion of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship this year, Cruzeiro is already planning the next steps for the 2023 season. According to CEO Gabriel Lima, the Minas Gerais club is attentive to the market waiting for the best opportunities to reinforce the squad led by coach Paulo Pezzolano.

According to the executive, Raposa will continue with the financial austerity policy adopted by Ronaldo Fenmeno, manager of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), in this period of reconstruction. Therefore, the club will not do any “crazy” to sign players.

“We’re going to stay true to the values ​​we’ve used here at the club this year. We’re going to look for a team that obviously fits on the pitch, but we’re not going to be crazy about budgeting. We’re going to stick to our controls, because the only way do Cruzeiro will be sustainable in the long term,” he said.

Gabriel fears that a high investment at this time could further worsen Cruzeiro’s financial situation in the short term. The SAF summit understands that a lot of caution will be needed in the coming years until the club is able to get back on its feet and recover its investment strength in the market.

“There’s no point in accelerating growth. The destruction of value happens very quickly, now, you build value happens step by step. And trying to take a step bigger than your leg is very dangerous. So, we want to ensure that we walk forward and build a long-term and sustainable winning Cruise”, he concluded.

Competitive team for 2023

“Sports speaking, we will be competitive next year. We are going to have a good team, we are going to compete according to the Cruzeiro tradition. say we won’t have the chance to compete,” he said.

Cruzeiro’s squad will undergo a major overhaul for the 2023 season. Players little used in this year’s successful campaign should not remain. On the other hand, athletes with growth potential should be monitored.

Last week, Fox announced its first reinforcement. This is defender Neris, who was last at Al-Hazm, in Saudi Arabia. Cruzeiro also has a verbal agreement with goalkeeper Anderson, who belongs to Athletico-PR.