George Floyd’s brother ‘drops’ Kanye West lawsuit

For now, George Floyd’s brother does not intend to proceed with a lawsuit against Kanye West, who doubted the man’s death and pointed out that it occurred as a result of the use of fentanyl. According to Philonise Floyd’s representative, Lee Merritt, at the moment, he is dropping the lawsuit against the singer.

In an interview with TMZ, the rep stated that George Floyd’s brother is temporarily backing out of filing a lawsuit against Kanye West, Candace Owens and others who have denied the man’s death by asphyxiation.

The newspaper pointed out that Philonise Floyd wanted the rapper to stop commenting on his brother’s death. For this, he thought it would be viable only through a lawsuit. However, with the week’s changes, such as the singer’s podcast on the subject being taken off the air, the brother decided not to proceed with the process.

Although Philonise dropped the lawsuit after Kanye West complied with the demands of the letter from George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, by not commenting further on the case, this does not mean that the victim’s family will not proceed with the lawsuit against the famous.

As such, Gianna’s lawyers can proceed with the lawsuit for US$250 million (R$1.3 billion) in damages. So far, the measure has not been discontinued, as reported by TMZ.