Giant 1.80m dog finds new home after being rejected 3 times

A giant Mastiff, which measures 1.80 m tall when standing on its two hind legs, was having a hard time finding a new home because it was too big, but it had a happy ending when it found Anna who made room in her house to receive it. it. The dog had been at The William and Patricia Venton Animal Center – run by the RSPCA Cornwall Branch – in England for over two years and had already been rejected three times.

“Basher was rescued in January 2020 and moved to rescue centers as we struggled to find adopters who were willing to accept him due to his size and challenges. When he stands on his hind legs, he stands taller than most of the staff who look after him. Although he’s a big guy, he’s a gentle giant, absolutely sentimental, and we all really fell in love with him during his time with us, but we were desperate to find him the perfect home.” metro.co.uk

The Mastiff, who weighs a staggering 60 kg, now lives in a rural home that is more befitting his size. He moved there a month ago where he will live just a few kilometers from the rescue centre. Anna, Basher’s new owner, met the big guy at the reception center and took him for walks so he could meet her.

“I didn’t realize at that moment how desperate they were to find the right home for him. I spoke to the behaviorist and asked if he had a good soul because I could solve any other problem. She said, in that moment, that she knew we were meant to be together and that he would be okay. I could tell he just needed someone to give him a chance and give him time to settle into a new home and a new way of life.”





Reproduction/RSPCA 10.25.2022 Basher was adopted by owner Helen who prepared a very large space for him in the barn.

Anna first saw him on Facebook after a friend who works at the rescue center shared him online. She had just moved into her new home and was already thinking about getting a dog. Now, Basher lives in a house with three other dogs.

“Basher is so handsome and doing so well… it’s beautiful to look at. He’s so adorable and gives the best hugs. He’s incredibly sweet and an asset to have as part of our family,” she said. “The other day I looked out the window to see him sleeping on the grass in the sun and he looked so relaxed. I wondered when was the last time he felt so content.”

Reproduction/RSPCA 10.25.2022 Basher has gained new friends in the new home

Anna has prepared a special bed for the Mastiff in the stables and barn, along with the other dogs, which has carpet and sofas, although Basher has already destroyed three of them and is now finally learning to be a dog.

