Gio Ewbank leaves Bless grounded after spending R$1,000 on games

Giovanna Ewbank, 36, said she put her son Bless Gagliasso, 7, grounded for two months after he spent more than R$1,000 on app games.

It all started when the guest of this week’s “Quem Pode, Pod” videocast, Antonio Fagundes, spoke about his passion for games. “I started]out of curiosity. I said why they like it. Then I bought the little device, I didn’t sleep for a week. Now, I play from time to time, but I like it”, said the actor.

“I bought it and went crazy. They are games with a story, Alexandra is on my side like someone watching a movie. The cinema is copying the games. The image is fabulous”, he said, who added. “I’m not good, I pack a lot, I take a long time, but I play well”.

Then Fernanda Paes Leme mentioned her friend’s son, who is addicted to video games. “He knows how to play, he knows how to buy the game and I’m like this”, she said, who looked astonished.

At that moment, Giovanna told the story of the punishment. “He’s even been grounded, he hasn’t played video games for two months because he knows he can’t buy games and then he asks. We’ll see if he can, if there’s not too much violence. But there was one night Bruno and I were watching a series and, suddenly, a lot of charge on the card of more than R$ 1 thousand begins to appear”, she said.

In the chat, the presenter said that he misses playing the games. “We went downstairs and talked to him. He went there and bought a bunch of games he couldn’t. He’s nervous about playing video games again… poor thing.”

The boy’s godmother, Fernanda took the opportunity to say that the punishment was interesting because Bless focused on other activities.

“He started to draw, he draws a lot, Fagundes. He draws very well, he started to focus on that”. Giovanna agreed and said: “This punishment was wonderful for us”, she joked.