Goiás x Corinthians has a new date and time announced by the CBF; check out

The game between Goiás x Corinthians, valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, was rescheduled for next Saturday, at 19:30, at Estádio da Serrinha, in Goiânia (GO). The match had been suspended by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) due to the divergence about the presence of the visiting fans.

Confirmation of the new time and date of the game was released by CBF on Monday night. The match will feature both teams. Corinthians is fourth in the Brasileirão with 57 points, but has one less game, just what is missing against Goiás, 14th, with 41.

REMEMBER THE CASE AND REASON FOR SUSPENSION OF THE MATCH

It all started on June 19, when Timão beat Esmeraldino at Neo Química Arena, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. Even before this game, around 200 organized fans from both clubs fought at Marginal Tietê. The clash ended with injuries and 17 people arrested.

Almost four months later, a week before the clubs met again in the Brasileirão, the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás (MPGO) and the Secretary of Public Security of the State of Goiás recommended a single crowd in the match, using as a premise the fight in the first match. turn and the history of rivalries between the Esmeraldina and Corinthians fans. The decision was accepted by the CBF.

It is worth mentioning that the single crowd is a measure adopted by the Public Ministry of the States of Goiás and São Paulo, in classic Goiás and São Paulo.

What irritated the Corinthians board was the fact that the decision was taken unilaterally, without listening to the defense of the black-and-white club. In this way, Timão filed a measure in the STJD to reverse the situation and defend its interests, and the club managed to get a favorable opinion days before the game.

Despite the decision of the STJD, the report by LANCE! found that Goiás was selling tickets from the visitor’s sector to its fans. At the same time, the club from Goiás released a note on Friday (14) with information regarding the sale of tickets to the Corinthians fans.

On the day of the match, when Corinthians fans were already heading to the Serrinha box office, Goiás reported on their social networks that they had been notified of the decision of the Superior Court of Justice of the State of Goiás, once again banning Corinthians fans from the stadium.

Corinthians, aware of the support of the Sports Justice, issued an official statement asking its fans to calm down until a definition on ticket sales.

Hours before the game, the president of the STJD, Otavio Noronha, ordered the suspension of the match. In the dispatch, he highlighted that the decision was intended to guarantee the sporting order and balance of the competition. Both clubs accepted the decision.