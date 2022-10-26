Google launches new version of Chrome; check the news of the update

Google Chrome releases new versions every four weeks and update 107 is now available. New features include improvements to video conferencing presentations, HEVC hardware decoding and the foundation for simpler login workflows.

For those who have already included videoconferences in their work routines, it is now possible to access a single button to select a tab you want to share with your team and switch directly to it, without requiring an extra click. The list of possible screens and tabs to be shared has also been simplified, allowing frequently used tabs or windows to appear higher up in the list.

Another novelty related to screen sharing is that the browser now displays a warning if the user gets distracted and shares the tab that is doing the video conference, creating that infinite mirroring effect.