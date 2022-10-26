Google launches new version of Chrome; check the news of the update

Google Chrome releases new versions every four weeks and update 107 is now available. New features include improvements to video conferencing presentations, HEVC hardware decoding and the foundation for simpler login workflows.
For those who have already included videoconferences in their work routines, it is now possible to access a single button to select a tab you want to share with your team and switch directly to it, without requiring an extra click. The list of possible screens and tabs to be shared has also been simplified, allowing frequently used tabs or windows to appear higher up in the list.
Another novelty related to screen sharing is that the browser now displays a warning if the user gets distracted and shares the tab that is doing the video conference, creating that infinite mirroring effect.
Even though Google has its own AV1 video codec, it intends to support other standards. In this case, the High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) format, known as H.265, has become one of the best options available. Therefore, Google Chrome 107 added hardware decoding support for HEVC, bringing better performance. All platforms that support hardware decoding such as Android 5 and above, macOS 11 and above, and select devices on ChromeOS and Windows can access this feature.
To expedite access to accounts on the platform, Chrome 107 allows the user to log in with any of the security methods offered in a single interface, with a prompt to log in with your key appearing first.
Interested in getting the update? If you already use the browser, it will be installed automatically. If you want to get Google Chrome, just download it from the official website at this link.
