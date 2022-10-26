Gov.br website is down and prevents access to services





PEXELS

This Tuesday (25), the Gov.br platform suffered instabilities and was offline during the day, preventing access to services from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), the Federal Revenue and even the verification of vaccines taken in the ConnectSUS.

The Emprega Brasil platform, where it is possible to check the Digital Work Card, request unemployment insurance and check the situation of Auxílio Caminhoneiro e Taxi Drivers, was also off the air.

Users complained that, when entering the site, the page appeared under maintenance, hampering the scheduling of medical examinations, requesting pensions and more.

The instability started in the morning and the website Downdetector, which tracks complaints from online services, showed that there was a spike in problems related to Dataprev, e-Cac and the Internal Revenue Service.

The Civil House announced at the end of the day, by means of a note, that the operation was re-established. “The technical adjustments were finalized by Serpro and the login access to the platform is now available”.

The Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro) stated that Gov.br suffered instability due to a technical adjustment.

This Wednesday (26), all systems appear to be working normally.