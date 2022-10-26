Government website is down and harms services

Anyone who tried to perform a service on the Federal Government’s gov.br website this Tuesday (25), certainly went through some difficulties. According to official information, the platform experienced instability problems and was down for a few hours. Some major services were affected.

To get an idea, the gov.br platform is the address that citizens need to access to apply for benefits such as pensions, in addition to scheduling medical examinations for granting balances from the National Social Security Institute (INSS). Thus, by going offline, the system ended up getting in the way of Brazilians who needed some service.

The problem generated several criticisms. “On these occasions, the insured does not know what to do to guarantee the date of application for a benefit or simply to meet a deadline stipulated by the INSS for the presentation of a document”, states in a note the Brazilian Institute of Social Security Law (IBDP).

According to reports from users, it is not today that the platform has been presenting a series of problems. In recent days, some citizens who tried to access the website or even the app came across a maintenance message. In any case, the Federal Government indicates that the problem has already been resolved.

At around 5 pm this Tuesday (25), the Ministry of the Civil House sent a note to the press stating that all instabilities had already been officially resolved by the technicians of the portfolio. “The technical adjustments were finalized by Serpro and the login access to the platform is now available”, states the note.

At least until the publication of this article, the Federal Government had not explained the reason for the crash.

Among other points, the period of stoppage of the gov.br platform also harmed students who were looking for information about the National High School Exam (Enem).

On Monday (24), candidates used social media to indicate that they were noticing instabilities in the system. The official page of the participant is also inside the gov.br platform.

Some of the students even reported, for example, problems with setting the password. Some of them said that the system was blocking accounts after successive attempts to enter the correct password, which was not being recognized.

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) confirmed that the failures were related to problems in the platform.

Problems in the government system

As said, the Ministry of Civil House claims that the problem in question has already been officially resolved. However, nothing prevents cases like this from happening again and citizens need to be prepared for each situation.

Considering that the individual needs to perform some service urgently and the system does not respond as it should, an important tip is to take screenshots. Thus, the citizen will be able to prove more easily that he was unable to perform the procedure because of problems in the system.

“It is also important that the interested party tries to open a task of the desired application by telephone 135, to later add the necessary documentation when the system is available. That way, at least it wouldn’t lose the DER (Date of Entry in the Application)”, said Paulo Bacelar, director of administrative process at IBDP.