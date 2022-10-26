Grizzlies beat Nets with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane show

In a game where the defenses did not appear, the Memphis Grizzlies won the Brooklyn Nets thanks to a concert by the duo Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. In front of their fans, the Memphis team won 134 to 124, this Monday (24). That way, the Grizzlies have three wins in four games. The Nets, meanwhile, lost their second game of the season.

Morant and Bane combined for an incredible 76 points, 14 assists and 12 baskets from the perimeter, thus being decisive for the Grizzlies’ triumph over the Nets. In fact, the 38 points represent a record in the guard’s career.

In addition, the home team was inspired by the three-pointers, with 16 baskets in 34 attempts. In other words, a utilization of 47.1%.

As for the Nets, stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shone in attack, but they didn’t avoid another setback for the team. After all, they totaled 74 points.

According to the ESPN, this is the third game in which two teams in the league have multiple players scoring more than 35 points. In addition, the fact is unprecedented in a match without overtime. Morant, Bane, Durant and Irving therefore combined for 150 points.

By contrast, Ben Simmons was eliminated on fouls for the second time in three games this season. Thus, the Australian played for 28 minutes. In that period, the point guard scored seven points and distributed eight assists. However, he committed five turnovers. In addition, the Nets’ number 10, clearly lacking in game rhythm, was unable to contain Morant.

Ultimately, Simmons totals 17 points and 14 fouls in 2022/23.

(1-2) Brooklyn Nets 124 x 134 Memphis Grizzlies (3-1)

Brooklyn

Kevin Durant: 37 points, five rebounds and four assists

Kyrie Irving: 37 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks

Nic Claxton: 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks

Memphis

Ja Morant: 38 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four baskets from the perimeter, 10-11 on free throws and 12-22 on field shooting

Desmond Bane: 38 points, seven assists, eight baskets from the perimeter and 14-21 on field shooting

Santi Aldama: 17 points and four rebounds

Brandon Clarke: 13 points

Steven Adams: nine points and 13 rebounds

(1-3) Indiana Pacers 106 x 120 Philadelphia 76ers (1-3)

The Philadelphia 76ers finally won the season. Playing in front of their home crowd, the Sixers went 120-106 in the Indiana Pacers. James Harden was the highlight of the game with 29 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists. That is, the star was just one rebound away from reaching the triple-double.

indian

Tyrese Haliburton: 19 points, six rebounds and ten assists

Buddy Hield: 18 points, six rebounds and six assists

Jalen Smith: 17 points and ten rebounds

Bennedict Mathurin: 17 points and four rebounds

Philadelphia

James Harden: 29 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists, five baskets from the perimeter and 10-18 on field shooting

Joel Embiid: 26 points, five rebounds and three blocks

Tobias Harris: 18 points, eight rebounds and four baskets from the perimeter

Georges Niang: 13 points

D’Anthony Melton: 11 points and five rebounds

(2-2) Toronto Raptors 98 x 90 Miami Heat (1-3)

Away from home, the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat, by turn, by 98-90. In the last period, the Canadian team was dominant on both sides of the court and, thus, equaled the confrontation in the season. After all, last Saturday (22), the Florida team got the better of the first duel (112 to 109). The duo Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet made the difference this Monday. Together, they totaled 47 points and 15 assists.

Toronto

Fred VanVleet: 24 points, nine assists and four baskets from the perimeter

Pascal Siakam: 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks

Gary Trent Jr.: 18 points and four baskets from the perimeter

Precious Achiuwa: ten points and 22 rebounds

Miami

Jimmy Butler: 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists

Tyler Herro: 22 points, 15 rebounds and four assists

Bam Adebayo: 14 points, ten rebounds and two blocks

Duncan Robinson: 12 points

(0-4) Orlando Magic 102 x 115 New York Knicks (2-1)

The New York Knicks had a good collective performance to beat the Orlando Magic by 115 to 102. Julius Randle stood out with a double-double: 25 points and 12 rebounds. Additionally, Jalen Brunson (21) and RJ Barrett (20) both reached the double digits in points. Therefore, the trio combined for 66 points.

On the other hand, the young Paolo Banchero returned to attract attention by Magic. After all, the pivot scored 21 points and was the Orlando team’s top scorer. Furthermore, the rookie scored 20 or more points in his first four NBA games.

Orlando

Paolo Banchero: 21 points and four rebounds

Bol Bol: 19 points, five rebounds and four blocks

Wendell Carter: 17 points and 11 rebounds

Franz Wagner: 14 points, six rebounds and five assists

Cole Anthony: 14 points, four rebounds and four assists

new York

Julius Randle: 25 points, 12 rebounds and four assists

Jalen Brunson: 21 points and six assists

RJ Barrett: 20 points and six rebounds

Mitchell Robinson: 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks

(3-1) Boston Celtics 102 x 120 Chicago Bulls (2-2)

After a bad start, the Chicago Bulls recovered and easily beat the Boston Celtics, 120-102. In this way, the Chicago team ended the unbeaten record of the defending Eastern champions. in the first period, the Celtics made it 39 to 30 and gave the impression that they would conquer another triumph. However, from the second quarter, the home team hit the defense and recovered in the match.

For a change, DeMar DeRozan was the Bulls’ all-time leading scorer with 25 points. Also, young Ayo Dosunmu had a great performance with 22 points. The point guard, by the way, missed just one of the ten shots he tried in the match. Nikola Vucevic, meanwhile, reached the double-double: 18 points and 23 rebounds.

On the other hand, Jayson Tatum was the scorer of the duel, with 26 points.

Boston

Jayson Tatum: 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four baskets from the perimeter

Jaylen Brown: 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks

Malcolm Brogdon: 12 points and six rebounds

Marcus Smart: 11 points, six assists and two blocks

Chicago

DeMar DeRozan: 25 points, five rebounds and five assists

Ayo Dosunmu: 22 points, six rebounds, four baskets from the perimeter and 9-10 on field shooting

Zach LaVine: 19 points

Nikola Vucevic: 18 points, 23 rebounds and five assists

(3-1) Utah Jazz 108 x 114 Houston Rockets (1-3)

Another team that lost its unbeaten run was the Utah Jazz. Playing at home, the Houston Rockets won 114-108. The young trio – Kevin Porter, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith – combined for 72 points and thus made the difference. Thus, the Texan team won its first victory of the season.

Utah

Jordan Clarkson: 17 points, four rebounds and four assists

Lauri Markkanen: 14 points and five rebounds

Jarred Vanderbilt: 13 points and 11 rebounds

Kelly Olynyk: 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists

Simone Fontecchio: 13 points

Malik Beasley: 12 points

Houston

Kevin Porter: 26 points, ten rebounds and four assists

Jalen Green: 25 points and four baskets from the perimeter

Jabari Smith: 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks

Eric Gordon: 13 points

Tari Eason: 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals

(3-1) San Antonio Spurs 115 x 106 Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2)

The San Antonio Spurs went to Minnesota and beat the Timberwolves by 115 to 106. Thus, the Texan team wins the third in a row and remains one of the surprises of the season. Young Devin Vassell was the Spurs’ standout, with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. In addition, he converted five balls from the perimeter and limited Anthony Edwards to just nine points. Therefore, Gregg Popovich’s team, so far, refuses to tank.

San Antonio

Devin Vassell: 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five baskets from the perimeter

Keldon Johnson: 18 points and four assists

Jakob Poeltl: 14 points, 14 rebounds and four assists

Jeremy Sochan: 14 points and four rebounds

Zach Collins: 11 points, four rebounds and five assists

Minnesota

Karl-Anthony Towns: 27 points, 11 rebounds and five assists

D’Angelo Russell: 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists

Jaylen Nowell: 13 points and nine rebounds

Rudy Gobert: 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks

(2-2) Denver Nuggets 110 x 135 Portland Trail Blazers (4-0)

Playing at home, the Portland Trail Blazers ran over the Denver Nuggets 135-110 and maintained their unbeaten run in 2022/23. In this way, Oregon’s surprising team leads the Western Conference.

The guard duo formed by Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons made the difference. After all, they totaled 60 points, 13 assists and 11 perimeter balls. In addition, Lillard and Simons combined to shoot nearly 64% from the field (21 baskets in 33 attempts).

denver

Aaron Gordon: 26 points, six rebounds, 12-16 on field shooting

Michael Porter: 18 points, four rebounds and four baskets from the perimeter

Bones Hyland: 15 points

Portland

Damian Lillard: 31 points, six rebounds, eight assists, four baskets from the perimeter and 10-16 on field shooting

Anfernee Simons: 29 points, five assists, seven baskets from the perimeter and 11-17 on field shooting

Jerami Grant: 21 points

Jusuf Nurkic: 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists

Nassir Little and Shaedon Sharpe: 11 points each

