Haaland already shoots as a favorite even without being leader

Erling Haaland has yet to take the lead in the Golden Shoe, but he can already say that he has opened up a comfortable lead for any opponent who can really compete with him for the top scorer award in the European national championships this season.

For now, Manchester City’s Norwegian striker occupies second place in the race for the top scorer on the Old Continent. With 17 goals scored in the first 12 matches of the Premier League, he has 34 points.

His compatriot Amahl Pellegrino already has 34.5 points and, for now, appears above the phenomenon in the award classification. But he plays for Bodo/Glimt, from Norway, and he only has three more games to go until the end of the season.

That is, he is no real rival for Haaland, who will play three more Premier League games leading up to the World Cup and then have more than 20 matches to play in the next year to continue scoring points in the Golden Boot.

Among the players who are still in the first half of the season, the one who comes closest to the Norwegian striker is precisely the current winner of the award, Robert Lewandowski.

The now Barcelona striker appears in third place with 24 points. His disadvantage to Haaland is equivalent to five goals from top-tier European leagues such as England and Spain.

England’s Harry Kane (Tottenham) and Frenchman Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) are the other members of the Golden Boot’s top 10 who will be able to continue scoring until May/June next year. At the moment, they share the ninth position, with 20 points.

The biggest winner in the history of the award is Lionel Messi, who has lifted six trophies (2009/2010, 2011/2012, 2012/2013, 2016/2017, 2017/2018 and 2018/2019). This season, the Argentine star scored six times for PSG in the French Ligue 1 and appears in 78th position (12 points).

Without great goalscorers consecrated on the international scene today, Brazil has already completed 20 years of fasting. The last time the football country won the award was in 2001/2002, with Jardel, who was a Sporting player at the time.

The former Grêmio striker also lifted the trophy in 1998/1999. Besides him, only Ronaldo (1996/1997) had already placed the five-time world champion at the top of the podium.

This time, Brazilian football appears only in 15th place, with Neymar (PSG), scorer of nine goals in France, who has 18 points and is tied with Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) and Jonathan David (Lille). The country has only one more representative in the top 50, Renan Oliveira, from Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania), who occupies the 35th place, with 15 points.

The “Blog do Rafael Reis” publishes weekly, always on Tuesdays, partials of the race for the top scorer position in the Old Continent. This section will be paralyzed only during the World Cup competition period.

Check the ranking of the Golden Boot

1 – Amahl Pellegrino (NOR, Bodo/Glimt): 34.5 points (23 goals)

2 – Erling Haaland (NOR/Manchester City): 34 points (17 goals)

3 – Robert Lewandowski (POL/Barcelona): 24 points (12 goals)

4 – Bobur Abdikholikov (UZB/BGU Minsk): 23 points (23 goals)

5 – Alexander Jeremejeff (SUE/BK Häcken): 22 points (22 goals)

Raimond Krollis (LET/Valmiera): 22 points (22 goals)

7 – Ole Christian Saeter (NOR/Rosenborg): 21 points (14 goals)

Tobias Heintz (NOR, Sarpsborg): 21 points (14 goals)

9 – Harry Kane (ING/Tottenham): 20 points (10 goals)

Kylian Mbappé (FRA/Paris Saint-Germain): 20 points (10 goals)

Sölvi Vatnhamar (FAR/Vikingur Gota): 20 points (20 goals)

Zakaria Beglarishvili (GEO/Levadia): 20 points (20 goals)