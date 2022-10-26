Haaland gave gifts to Dortmund officials after City game

Haaland doesn’t usually forgive anyone on the pitch, but beyond the four lines the Norwegian striker shows a giant heart. After the reunion with his former club, Borussia Dortmund, yesterday (25), in the goalless draw with Manchester City in the Champions League, he distributed gifts to employees, staff and former teammates.

According to the newspaper Bildfrom Germany, Haaland opened his wallet and gave dozens of Manchester City shirts to Dortmund members, as a token of appreciation for his time at the German club.

According to the publication, Haaland gave an autographed shirt to each player, member of the coaching staff and Borussia employee.

Substituted at half-time due to a fever that weakened him for the match, Haaland insisted on returning to the Signal Iduna Park lawn, Dortmund’s stadium, after the final whistle and took an Olympic lap to greet the yellow fans.

Yesterday’s gifts were not Haaland’s first gifts to former teammates and Dortmund staff. When he hit the transfer hammer for City in the last transfer window, he presented club members with luxury watches.

There were 33 Rolex watches (approximately 14,000 euros each) for players and the coaching staff, and another 20 Omega-branded watches (approximately 5,000 euros each) for the club’s employees, according to the Bild.

fever and tiredness

In the 0-0 draw in Germany, Haaland was out on the field and was replaced at half-time by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Catalan explained the substitution after the match.

“Erling had a bit of a fever before the game. I saw him tired. That’s why we took him off the field. I saw him tired, he had a fever and the third reason is that he had a blow to his foot. That’s why he wasn’t available. for the second half”, explained Pep.