Halle Berry, 55, takes selfie with lace bra to show new look and calls herself ‘classy’ – Monet

Actress Halle Berry (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Halle Berry shared a lace bra selfie to show off her new look. The 55-year-old celebrity now has partially bleached bangs. In the caption of the post, the artist called herself “classy”.

“Kinda classy, ​​kinda hood”wrote Berry in the caption, an American expression that celebrates “a touch of elegance” and “a touch of not forgetting origins”.

Actress Halle Berry (Photo: Instagram)

“The perfect mix!”, exclaimed a follower of the actress in the post’s comment space. “Killer!” wrote another. “Break it all, woman,” said a third. “The purest perfection”, praised someone else.

In a relationship with musician Van Hunt, Berry will return to theaters in 2022 with the release of the science fiction ‘The Mothership’, about a mother who embarks with her children on a spaceship in search of her abducted husband.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

‘The Mothership’ was directed by filmmaker Matt Charman and has yet to have an official release date announced.

Berry has on her resume the Oscar for best actress in 2002, which she won for her performance in the drama ‘The Last Supper’ (2001), by filmmaker Marc Forster.